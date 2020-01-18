Kicked into the long grass – the Lib Dem leadership election



18.6 Should the post of Leader become vacant before the election of a new Leader, the Acting Leader of the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons and the President of the Party shall jointly assume the responsibilities of Leader of the Party until the new Leader is elected.

Federal Liberal Democrat Constitution

This afternoon, the party announced the timetable for the election of a new leader of the party. This was agreed at the first meeting of the Federal Board chaired by our new President and current co-leader of the party, Mark Pack.

Nominations will open on May 11th, which is the Monday after the elections on May 7th. Nominations will close on May 28th with ballots opening on June 18th and closing on July 15th, after which the new leader will be announced.

I’m not privy to the Federal Board discussions but it does not take a mind-reader to, at least, pick out some of the themes behind this decision.

The first one which occurs to me is that we are at the end of one era and, hopefully, at the beginning of a new fresh era for the party. The last three years have been marked by the turmoil of Brexit, during which we virtually became, in many people’s eyes, a single issue party. The “Stop Brexit” party, or the “Revoke” party or the “Bollocks to Brexit” party.

There is no urgency to elect a new leader, as there was last year with an election or second referendum hovering over us.

We can take our time and have a good think and a mull over where we are and where we want to get to.

We were very fortunate to have Jo Swinson as our leader and Sal Brinton as our President. We are now very fortunate to have Ed Davey as our Acting leader of the Parliamentary party and Mark Pack as our President, and as co-leaders between them. Both are very safe pairs of hands, both have been around the block a few times, and both are very emollient and affable people, well equipped to lead us through the election post-mortem, the May elections and the leadership election period itself.

Another reason to take our time with the leadership election is because we really need to have a post-mortem on the 2019 general election (and probably the two general elections before that as well) first. We need to agree what we did wrongly before we start discussing our new leadership. The leadership candidates will no doubt have valuable input on the post-mortem. The leadership election will provide an excellent forum for discussing where we want to go in the future, having agreed a reasonable consensus around the strengths and weaknesses of our past performance.

It is also a good thing to wait until after the Labour leadership election. Whether we will face Rebecca Long-Bailey or Keir Starmer or Jess Phillips or Lisa Nandy or Emily Thornberry as Labour leader could make a difference as to how we think about choosing our own leader. It may not make any difference to our calculations, but, at least, it is helpful to have the ability to reflect on the result of the Labour leadership election before we choose our leader. Labour announce their new leader on April 4th.

We could have had our leadership election before the May elections, but we would have had to finish such an election well before the campaign started in earnest in April. And the disruption of a leadership election, during the run-up to the May elections, would be somewhat of a nuisance for candidates wanting to campaign.

I have seen a couple of comments saying that this is all a “stitch up” to make Ed Davey leader.

Well, firstly, why on earth can we assume that being co-leader for six or seven months would be kind to Ed? The phrase “Events, dear boy, events” occurs to me. How do we know there isn’t going to be some huge embarrassment for the party or that something bad isn’t going to happen? “A week is a long time in politics“, so seven months is an age.

I would have thought that a further few months will really help all the leadership candidates, some of whom currently have a comparatively low profile. I would have thought this six months will give them a chance to shine both in parliament and outside.

I also think that such a “stitch-up” theory is rather ignorant of the Federal Board, who are 30+ disparate and strongly independent people who were only elected last autumn, who have given much of their lives to the party, and must surely have the best interests of the party at heart.

I should finish by mentioning that the candidates for the leadership are currently expected to be:

Daisy Cooper

Ed Davey

Wera Hobhouse

Christine Jardine

Layla Moran

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.