More warm tributes to Bob Maclennan

There have been more touching tributes to Bob Maclennan via Twitter overnight, from across the political spectrum:

Very sad news indeed. Bob was a kind, generous, principled man who made bold moves to drive change in our broken politics. We will miss him dearly, and our thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/OcyBmEN8O2 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 18, 2020





So sad to hear of the passing of Bob Maclennan. An incredibly decent, gentle and wise man. He came to leadership reluctantly, but when he took on the role he did more than anyone to ensure that the Liberal / SDP merger succeeded. Much love and sympathy to Bob’s family. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 18, 2020

It is desperately sad to hear of the death of Bob Maclennan. He was a fantastic MP who would go to the ends of the earth to help his constituents. He was dearly loved in the Far North for that. My heart goes out to his family – he was a truly great man, an example to us all. — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) January 18, 2020

A Scottish Liberal: Goodbye Bob, the kindest of politicians https://t.co/JnwVQ3AlCL — Andrew Page (@scottishliberal) January 18, 2020

Really sad to learn that Bob Maclennan has died. One of the kindest most decent people, most modest I have come across in politics. My first ever election campaign was for him in 1983 and it was worth getting detention at school to go canvassing for him. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) January 18, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear this news.

I was privileged to meet Bob a number of years ago, having been introduced by my friend Andrew (@scottishliberal.)

An unassuming man, but nonetheless a giant of our movement.

My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.#BobMaclennan https://t.co/4bbmt8tZER — Mathew Hulbert (@HulbertMathew) January 18, 2020

Yes indeed – very sad news. Met and worked with Bob from the late 1960s. A quiet, thoughtful politician and a gentleman. Principled person also. He was the last leader of the SDP and worked with him throughout the 80s very few of us from the class of 1970 left to tell the story. — Gwynoro Jones (@Gwynoro) January 18, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear of the death of Lord Bob Maclennan. A kindhearted, softly spoken but incredible Liberal whose support, guidance and insight to me will never be forgotten. The third key mentor of mine leaving us in recent years. RIP Bob @LibDemLords @LibDems @LibIntBg — A.Hyyrylainen-Trett 🔶 #FBPE (@Juvelad) January 18, 2020

Very sorry to hear of Bob Maclennan (Lord Maclennan of Rogart)'s passing. A significant figure in national politics; a genuinely respected constituency MP for #caithness and #sutherland ; a passionate advocate for the arts; and a quiet source of advice and support to many. — Eann Sinclair (@eannsinc) January 18, 2020

Sad to learn of the death of Bob MacLennan, former Labour, SDP and Liberal Democrat MP. He was one of the most decent people I've met in politics and was a kindly mentor and friend to me as a young candidate and MP. RIP. — Stephen Williams 🔶 (@StephenRW01) January 18, 2020

Very sad to hear that Bob Maclennan has died. A Labour MP who became last leader of the SDP and first leader of the merged Social & Liberal Democrats. But most importantly a lovely man. RIP. — James Gurling (@JGurling) January 18, 2020

Very sad to hear of the death of Liberal Democrat peer Lord Bob Maclennan. A remarkable & talented politician & a very decent friend & colleague. RIP ⁦@LibDemLords⁩ https://t.co/aNPjPnJQnp — Baroness Hussein-Ece 🕷 (@meralhece) January 18, 2020

Sad to read about Lord Robert Maclennan. My mum worked for him and his family at their holiday cottage. A lovely, kind and principled man. Mum loved getting his Christmas cards with the official Westminster markings. My thoughts with his family 🙏🏻 — Kathleen Beedles (@KathleenBeedles) January 18, 2020

Sad to hear of the death of Lord Maclennan. I have fond memories of him in the late 1990s. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues https://t.co/ldN9a6KJkI — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) January 18, 2020

Bob Maclennan was passionate about Europe, constitutional reform and social justice. I will miss him greatly. https://t.co/4r3dqnR7Lg — Dick Newby (@RichardNewby3) January 18, 2020

Very sad to learn of the death of Bob Maclennan. A kind and wonderful man who will be missed by all. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities I had to spend time in his presence. https://t.co/yVIriNB05v — Ben Nutland (@BenNutland) January 19, 2020

Saddened by the death of Robert Maclennan. He was a great man. As a Labour MP, he helped form the SDP. As an SDP MP, he helped to ensure that @LibDems were created in 1988. He was a great source of support and encouragement to many of us ever since. Condolences to Helen & family — Chris Rennard #FBPE 🔶 (@LordRennard) January 18, 2020

Bob Maclennan was deeply committed to the European cause. He served with great distinction on the EU's constitutional Convention 2002-03. He was a loyal friend, highly principled, charming and wise. @LibDems https://t.co/zKfP0RvmZt — Andrew Duff (@AndrewDuffEU) January 19, 2020

I’ll miss Bob greatly. I can only imagine how his loving family feels. As someone who worked for @LibDems in the mid 90s, the last five years have been brutal: Charles Kennedy, Paddy Ashdown and now Bob Maclennan have all gone. For me, Bob’s influence will always remain. pic.twitter.com/4SmAiv6SUg — Sam Ghibaldan (@SamGhib) January 18, 2020

There aren’t many people that have a fundamental influence of your life and values, but Bob Maclennan did on mine. He was liberal to his core (he once told me that his entire time in the Labour Party he'd never let the word socialism pass his lips). — Sam Ghibaldan (@SamGhib) January 18, 2020

Terribly sad to hear about Bob Maclennan’s passing – the epitome of decent, pragmatic and humane politics. These voices must never be silenced. In times of flux and uncertainty, they remind what is important! — Will Timmins (@willtimmins) January 18, 2020