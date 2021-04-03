Paddick on Clapham Common vigil report whitewash

I have been taking some flack on social media after the publication of the conclusions of Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary Fire and Rescue Services’ inspection of the policing of the Sarah Everard vigil at Clapham Common. Ed Davey had called for the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police to resign over the policing of the event, but the headlines from the HMICFRS report exonerated the police.

The scenes we all saw of the police using force against those at the Clapham Common vigil were entirely foreseeable, preventable and unnecessary.

The Clapham Common vigil came a few days after HMICFRS published a report into the policing of protests generally. HMICFRS confirmed this week that a whistle-blower had complained that the report showed repeated bias in favour of the police and against peaceful protestors, backing the Government clampdown on protests proposed in the controversial Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. As a result, the whistle-blower feared the inspection of the policing of the Clapham Common vigil would be a whitewash. Was she right?

The HMICFRS report into the Clapham Common vigil says the police repeatedly misinterpreted the COVID regulations, wrongly believing any protests during the (Tier 4) lockdown would be unlawful. Legally, the vigil could have gone ahead.

The report says the local authority believed a plan could have been put in place for a safe and peaceful event. They believed cancelling would increase the risk factors, that there was a strong likelihood of a disorganised gathering with no safety measures in place, and that there was potential for things to go wrong. As the organisers did not get any reassurance from the police that they would not be prosecuted if the vigil went ahead, they pulled-out.

HMICFRS says, on the day, the police assessed the risk of public disorder as low. Despite intelligence suggesting that some were planning to attend to cause trouble, there were no plans to identify and stop them. Even when Piers Corbyn, whose campaign against COVID-19 restrictions encourages “You resist, you defy, you do not comply”, was seen heading to the common with 20 supporters, the police Silver Commander did nothing other than note it in the log.

The report says that from 2pm until 5.45pm the police Bronze Commander, in charge of the officers on the ground, was not at Clapham Common. The Gold and Silver Commanders in the control room several miles away thought there were 200 people at a sombre vigil, but when the Bronze Commander got there, a man using a microphone and loudspeaker set-up on the bandstand was shouting “the police are oppressing us, they are murderers” at a crowd of 1,500. The crowd shouted him down and a minute’s silence was held at 6pm.

Those attending were then asked to disperse but some remained. After only 30 minutes, the Silver Commander ordered enforcement action as “The initial attempts to go through 3 E’s [engaging, explaining, encouraging] have been unsuccessful.”

These are the facts taken from the report that then exonerates the police.

The police could and should have negotiated a COVID-compliant vigil, which, even on the night before, the local authority believed was still possible. They should have acted on the intelligence that troublemakers were going to try to disrupt the peaceful vigil, but they took no action. The police could and should have prevented a public address system being set up, which drew crowds and was hijacked by those intent on causing trouble.

I was in the police for over 30 years, and an Advanced Trained Public Order senior officer with vast experience of policing events. The author of the HMICFRS report is a retired Royal Navy Rear Admiral. In my opinion, the scenes we all saw of the police using force against those at the Clapham Common vigil were entirely foreseeable, preventable and unnecessary.

That should have been the conclusion of the HMICFRS report, based on the facts contained in their own report. I think the whistle-blower’s fears have been realised.

* Brian Paddick Is Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Home Affairs. He was Deputy Assistant Commissioner in London's Metropolitan Police Service until 2007, the Lib Dem candidate for the London mayoral election in 2008 and 2012, and a life peer since 2013. He is joint President of LGBT+ Lib Dems.