Paddy “was the most heartfelt person I have known” – Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg has paid tribute to “his” leader, the man who brought him into the party and then supported him throughout his career and throughout the darkest days of the coalition:

My heart goes out to Jane and Paddy’s whole family.

Paddy was the reason I entered politics. He was the reason I became a liberal. And he became a lifelong mentor, friend and guide. Much will, rightly, be said about him in the days ahead. He was a soldier, a diplomat, a writer, a leader, a campaigner, a servant of his constituents, and an international statesman.

But the thing I admired most in him is that rarest of gifts – a politician without an ounce of cynicism. He was the most heartfelt person I have known – loyal and generous to a fault. Like so many others, I will miss him terribly.