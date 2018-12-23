The Voice

Paddy “was the most heartfelt person I have known” – Nick Clegg

By | Sun 23rd December 2018 - 9:28 am

Nick Clegg has paid tribute to “his” leader, the man who brought him into the party and then supported him throughout his career and throughout the darkest days of the coalition:

My heart goes out to Jane and Paddy’s whole family.

Paddy was the reason I entered politics. He was the reason I became a liberal. And he became a lifelong mentor, friend and guide. Much will, rightly, be said about him in the days ahead. He was a soldier, a diplomat, a writer, a leader, a campaigner, a servant of his constituents, and an international statesman.

But the thing I admired most in him is that rarest of gifts – a politician without an ounce of cynicism. He was the most heartfelt person I have known – loyal and generous to a fault. Like so many others, I will miss him terribly.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCassie 23rd Dec - 9:21am
    Such a sad, sad day. In these days of self-serving, clueless political pygmies, he stood tall as a statesman who always put the nation’s interests...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 23rd Dec - 9:15am
    @ Michael BG, A slight addition to the above about lower interest rates producing lower deficits. The real interest rate is the difference between what...
  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 23rd Dec - 8:56am
    Given the direction the Labour Party has taken since the Blairite era I think history will show that the overwhelming majority achieved by Labour in...
  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 23rd Dec - 8:44am
    Given the direction the Labour Party has taken since the Blairite era I think history will show that the overwhelming Labour majority secured in 1997...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 23rd Dec - 8:33am
    @MichaelBG, I'm sorry you think I'm being evasive but the point is that Government's can't directly control their revenue so can't easily control their deficits....
  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 23rd Dec - 8:21am
    Analysis of Corbyn and talk of electoral advantage for the Lib Dems is all very well but there is the little matter of the clock...