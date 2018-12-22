Paddy – some Liberal Democrat reflections…

But whilst the political world is paying tribute, the loss is more acute to the family that is the Liberal Democrats. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter. For those of our readers who didn’t know Paddy as well, or for as long, perhaps these will give you a flavour of the man…

Paddy listened to what I had to say and then blasted all my arguments to pieces.

I shouldn't *always* use military metaphors for him, but they always come to mind. Sorry.

Paddy was open to anyone, but he'd never patronise by giving you less than fully armed & operation Paddy. — Alex Wilcock (@alexwilcock) December 22, 2018

"He never gave the impression when he talked to you that he was looking over your shoulder for someone more important," https://t.co/Fu95NhjkBL — Jonathan Calder (@lordbonkers) December 22, 2018

In 2014, in the wake of nightmare Euro election results, I went on the Today programme at about 5 minutes notice to try to spread some peace and calm. Literally within seconds of me coming off air I had a highly complimentary email from #paddyashdown which I have always treasured — Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) December 22, 2018

I am absolutely devastated. I'll never forget my first big speech at Lib Dem party conference & coming off stage to have Paddy pat me on the back and tell me what a good job I did. My thoughts and prayers go to his family. https://t.co/w41iPpSpu6 — Amna Ahmad (@amnajahmad) December 22, 2018

It turns out that so many people had pictures of themselves with Paddy…

So very sad to hear that @paddyashdown has lost his last battle, with cancer. A sad day for Somerset, which he dearly loved. My thoughts are with Jane and his family x pic.twitter.com/lGBMiZbjhD — Tessa 4 Wells (@tessamunt) December 22, 2018

Heartbroken. We lost another radical Liberal and at the time we feel a lack of progressive voices. Honoured to have worked with him. pic.twitter.com/uHGAn3WBEC — April Preston #PeoplesVoteNow (@AprilPreston_) December 22, 2018

And the stories…

Paddy Ashdown: a human tornado whose energy seemed inextinguishable. But also a brilliant boss, author and international diplomat. My best memory: visiting Mitrovica, he got fractious local mobsters to commit to a common ideal, then made hot drinks (badly) for the local staff — Iain King (@Iainbking) December 22, 2018

Fond memories of a campaign visit to an Indian restaurant kitchen with #PaddyAshdown. He brandished the skewers like a ninja while chatting to the chefs in their native language. I just watched in silent awe. We’ve lost a genuine hero today. — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) December 22, 2018

Thanks for the memories, Paddy…