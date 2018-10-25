Parliament must restore national unity

700,000+ marched Saturday in London to ask for a second vote concerning Brexit. They marched for many more who could not come. How many is a guess but probably several million. The nation is hence divided and it is the duty of the government, if not most likely Her Majesty’s wish, for the UK to recover national unity. Every learned politician knows of its importance and what history shows to happen sooner or later when there is a lack of it.

Independently of its prospects, positive or negative, a consensus for Brexit is required before proceeding, as the project now shows itself offering dangers greater than the economic arguments at its origin. A programme not only putting civic peace at risk but now even threatening the very unity of the Kingdom.

The problem is that Mrs May’s cabinet is more interested in implementing a divisive Brexit than preserving national unity. It hence falls logically to Parliament to walk in and seek it.

Parliament is sovereign and could declare that it is in the supreme interest of national sovereignty and unity that Brexit be abandoned. With the position of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to consider Scottish independence if the UK would leave the European Union or the statement of some Irish politicians that Ireland would unite under the same circumstances, I have asked myself if Brexit could now be anticonstitutional as threatening territorial integrity and hence national security.

I leave this question to experts on the British constitution as I could not find readily reference material in this respect. The profound questions and possible effects of Brexit on the constitution incidentally have been noted by Prof. Bogdanor of the Constitution Society, particularly where Human Rights are concerned, where a gap will appear. Such a gap, he states, could well be filled by the judges. If that happens, Brexit will increase the danger of a clash between the judges and Parliament. Interestingly Prof. Bogdanor points out that it is rare if not unprecedented for a democracy to exit from a major international human rights regime; and that no country has hitherto moved from a protected to an unprotected system.

However, such unilateral Parliamentary ruling would not bring civic cohesion as it would leave pro-Brexit partisans with no say, and hence continue to divide the country – the opposite result sought.

This is why Parliament should implement a second referendum and, on the basis of the results obtained for the questions set, decide whether or not to go ahead with Brexit.

Whichever direction will be taken, undoubtedly some will be left unsatisfied. But national unity has never been a 100% consensus. It is the greater national unity which is sought, and which should be restored, before any other consideration.

* Christian de Vartavan is an eminent scholar and now CEO of a London blockchain consulting company.