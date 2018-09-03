Party membership – let’s get real

All the political parties seem to be having trouble with membership issues at present for different reasons.

Both the Labour and Conservative Parties have problems with factionalism and racism which Liberal Democrats do not. We have little factionalism and are happily united behind Vince, but membership is not big enough and not active enough. However, membership nationally is way over twice what is what in 2012 and in Liverpool is at its highest since the Party was formed more than twenty-five years ago.

Our problem is that not enough of the members are really active. In Liverpool, we have made massive progress in converting new members to activism without too much friction. Two-thirds of our Liverpool Executive were not members before the 2015 General Election. We listen to them with respect because they do have new ideas and enthusiasm both in terms of policy and in terms of ideas about campaigning. Our problem is converting them into candidates and hard activists. This is for two reasons:

1. The local one is that there is a bullying culture inside Liverpool Council which starts inside the Labour Group and largely affects them but moves beyond the Group into the Council.

2. Politics is just plain hard work. Now I am sure that in some parts of the Country people get elected easily, don’t do anything for four years and then pop up to be re-elected. In Liverpool, it’s not like that for most of the councillors in any Party in Liverpool. There are some councillors who are idle but most commit to many hours of work a week both inside and outside the council whilst being subjected to abuse by keyboard warriors in the social media and contributors to phone-in programmes.

I have just written to our candidates saying what I expect of them as candidates for a target ward. I won’t go into detail here but it is a lot of work and for part of the time involves leaving their loved ones behind and just getting on with the work. All this at the same time as earning a living.

Once elected, it’s even worse. You do get an allowance for being a councillor so some are able to negotiate flexible hours and have bosses who actually value having a councillor and their experience in house. Most do not. They have to add on council work to employment and family. I don’t believe that you can be a good councillor on a large council with many problems without being on the job for the equivalent of two days a week. You knock on doors; write leaflets; deliver them; e-mail; take up cases; attend community meetings; attend Party meetings and attend Council meetings.

There are those in the Party who seem to be suggesting two solutions to our problems which are laughable.

To have a Leader from outside Parliament. There are reasons why this won’t work. Having a Leader or co-leader who is outside Parliament means that they are ignored; they are out of the groove of things in the centre of political gravity; it seems to assume that our MPs aren’t up to it. I believe that they are.

To create a new class of party supporter who will have equal rights to vote for candidates at all levels as members. This gives me no concerns. In my own ward none members do more for us and donate more money than many of our inactive but fee-paying members, but they are not members.

So, what do I suggest we should do?

1. Build up the role of the President. I have always believed that the President should not be a Parliamentarian.

2. Establish a supporters’ group who would be kept informed about policy making so that they can contribute ideas to policy; join campaigns and join us socially.

3. Create policy in a much more inclusive way and then disseminate it in such a way that people can get involved with campaigns

4. Have more fun!! Where have all the Lib Dem pint invites gone?

These ideas and more (yes, I do have more) are things that we need to seriously discuss. I’d be happy to come and discuss them with you and your members if invited.

* Richard Kemp is the Leader of the Liberal Democrats in Liverpool and a member for 51 years. An expanded version of this article can be found here.