Party membership – let’s get real

All the political parties seem to be having trouble with membership issues at present for different reasons.
Both the Labour and Conservative Parties have problems with factionalism and racism which Liberal Democrats do not. We have little factionalism and are happily united behind Vince, but membership is not big enough and not active enough. However, membership nationally is way over twice what is what in 2012 and in Liverpool is at its highest since the Party was formed more than twenty-five years ago.
Our problem is that not enough of the members are really active. In Liverpool, we have made massive progress in converting new members to activism without too much friction. Two-thirds of our Liverpool Executive were not members before the 2015 General Election. We listen to them with respect because they do have new ideas and enthusiasm both in terms of policy and in terms of ideas about campaigning. Our problem is converting them into candidates and hard activists. This is for two reasons:
1. The local one is that there is a bullying culture inside Liverpool Council which starts inside the Labour Group and largely affects them but moves beyond the Group into the Council.
2. Politics is just plain hard work. Now I am sure that in some parts of the Country people get elected easily, don’t do anything for four years and then pop up to be re-elected. In Liverpool, it’s not like that for most of the councillors in any Party in Liverpool. There are some councillors who are idle but most commit to many hours of work a week both inside and outside the council whilst being subjected to abuse by keyboard warriors in the social media and contributors to phone-in programmes.
I have just written to our candidates saying what I expect of them as candidates for a target ward. I won’t go into detail here but it is a lot of work and for part of the time involves leaving their loved ones behind and just getting on with the work. All this at the same time as earning a living.
Once elected, it’s even worse. You do get an allowance for being a councillor so some are able to negotiate flexible hours and have bosses who actually value having a councillor and their experience in house. Most do not. They have to add on council work to employment and family. I don’t believe that you can be a good councillor on a large council with many problems without being on the job for the equivalent of two days a week. You knock on doors; write leaflets; deliver them; e-mail; take up cases; attend community meetings; attend Party meetings and attend Council meetings.
There are those in the Party who seem to be suggesting two solutions to our problems which are laughable.
To have a Leader from outside Parliament. There are reasons why this won’t work. Having a Leader or co-leader who is outside Parliament means that they are ignored; they are out of the groove of things in the centre of political gravity; it seems to assume that our MPs aren’t up to it. I believe that they are.
- To create a new class of party supporter who will have equal rights to vote for candidates at all levels as members. This gives me no concerns. In my own ward none members do more for us and donate more money than many of our inactive but fee-paying members, but they are not members.
So, what do I suggest we should do?
1. Build up the role of the President. I have always believed that the President should not be a Parliamentarian.
2. Establish a supporters’ group who would be kept informed about policy making so that they can contribute ideas to policy; join campaigns and join us socially.
3. Create policy in a much more inclusive way and then disseminate it in such a way that people can get involved with campaigns
4. Have more fun!! Where have all the Lib Dem pint invites gone?
These ideas and more (yes, I do have more) are things that we need to seriously discuss. I’d be happy to come and discuss them with you and your members if invited.
* Richard Kemp is the Leader of the Liberal Democrats in Liverpool and a member for 51 years. An expanded version of this article can be found here.
“Both the Labour and Conservative Parties have problems with factionalism and racism which Liberal Democrats do not”
It depends on what you mean by racism. The definition of anti-semitism seems to be changing so quickly that anyone who even so much as suggests the possibility that Israel may be an “Apartheid State”, as John Kelly did on LDV recently, is going to fall foul of the rules as defined by the IHRA.
And if we don’t accept those rules? Well that’s even worse! That just proves how racist those of us, who dare to criticise Israeli policy, actually must be!
What’s wrong with facrionism exactly?
Richard speaks for many councillors in the Mets. Winning and holding seats is hard graft, expensive in terms of energy and cash – sometimes in areas where the proportion of people struggling to survive from month to month is way above the national average and voluntary activity can be very fragile. I am not questioning the commitment of those who have much smaller electorates in more suburban/rural areas. They need to know that the bloody-minded persistence required by Lib Dem Councillors in areas like Liverpool and my own Bradford is something we don’t often talk about in wider party circles but Richard is the right person to highlight it.
Richard, firstly, we can’t afford to be complacent about factionalism or racism. The launch of the Lib Dem Campaign for Race Equality (https://ldcre.org.uk/en/) at this year’s Autumn Party Conference is a reminder that we still have a long way to go if we are to truly reflect a modern-day, diverse society.
Self evidently, not everyone wants to knock-on doors or get elected to public office. Not all are moved by manifestations of local government, community politics and Connect! Besides, those of us in Labour-facing areas are often finding ourselves in Opposition rather than in power!
Here in London, I too have noticed apathy amongst our post-2015 and post-Brexit party members particularly. They need time to understand the Party, its values, its structures, its methodology to campaigns and to be ultimately won over by the Party’s leadership and direction. That’s a lot to consume when you cannot be sure that the Party will even be in existence in 5 years time.
On the issue of new reforms, I am not in favor of a Supporters scheme largely because it will lead ultimately to entryism as has proved with the destruction of the Labour Party currently. The proposal for the Leader to be a non-parliamentarian reflects in my view a sad reality of where the Party finds itself post – 2015 UK General Election where most of its talent lies outside Westminster.
All of this, reflects a Party which is in managed decline, hence why there is a big push from within our own ranks for a new centrist party.
Spot on Richard. To survive and thrive as a Liberal Democrat is tough and very quickly you have to learn to give as good as you get from the others. You also have to adapt, learn new ways of getting the message out there, but that doesn’t mean that you drop the older tried and tested ideas.
There are those in my local party who think we should dump delivering Focus. Perhaps you should if all you do is ‘deliver’ them. It’s much more than just sticking a leaflet through a door. It’s a chance to engage with people, find out first hand what’s bugging them. It’s also a chance to see the issues first hand and when you’ve had a bad day there’s nothing better than pounding the streets of your ward, meeting folk and finding that many of them really do appreciate what you do as their Councillor.
And the new stuff? Well you need to do all that as well…..
To have a Leader from outside Parliament. … it seems to assume that our MPs aren’t up to it.
The trouble is that currently, given the very small pool of MP’s this does seem to imply that when selecting PPC’s, local organisations need to also assess whether the candidate has the aptitude and skills to be a leader of the party. Which seems to raise the bar on candidate selection…
“All of this, reflects a Party which is in managed decline, hence why there is a big push from within our own ranks for a new centrist party.”
What?
The party has been in worse spots than this, electorially and financially. What it lacks are MPs willing to take over a weakened party, lead by example and put in the graft. Tim, for all his faults, knew this. He put in the work and actually got results. We all know there are wannabe leaders in the PP, they just long for the glory days and their turn to shine.
Granted there’s not a wide number of members where I live but I don’t know of one that wants the LDs to merge with a new party. THAT kind of thinking lacks ambition and frankly, loyalty. Someone needs to convince me why a new party is required other than a few labour and conservative MPs egos deciding they want to be it’s leader and not lower themselves to towing the Lib Dem line. It’s doomed to a fate much worse than what we are going through.
Firstly, we must not be complacent over racism or other forms of discrimination. I’m almost certain there will be members who would catch the spotlight if we got more attention as a party.
Secondly, we need ambition, but we also must be clever with our resources. We have some financial problems as the most recent data on party finances shows, so we must have a clear plan and strategy when it comes to spending money.
Thirdly, we need ways to engage members and get them knocking on doors. Labour had this problem when lots of people joined but none of them knocked on doors. That is how we will win elections and that is how we can rebuild.
A very good article from @Richard Kemp – and I enjoy reading your blog from afar and learn how you are challenging labour in Liverpool. Very good luck! And a very good comment from @Ian Shires.
@Michael Bukola We need people to shake us up. It reminds me going along to my first Lib Dem branch meeting in a fairly rural and not active area, ALDC campaign guides in hand and suggested they put out a Focus. It is an area where we subsequently won at a General Election (it did “move” with a boundary change into a more winnable seat) and still have the councillors for.
We need people to shake us old so-and-so’s (even the young so-and-so’s) up! And we need to shake ourselves up!!!!! If you are standing still and doing the same thing and not improving you are going backward!
When I joined my (new to me) local party a couple of years ago, I was struck by the amount of work needed to make it an effective force again – and this was in a Lib Dem seat until 2015. Without going on in too much detail, there was a dwindling but committed ‘old guard’ putting out an ever-diminishing number of leaflets, and a lot of (often newer) members who were disinclined to engage, or put off by what they discovered. I suspect this may be a wider issue. Anyway, one initiative I’m currently trying is creating a ‘virtual branch’ whereby those who are unwilling to get involved in a branch set-up but keen to be involved in campaigning and those who don’t have a functioning local branch operation can join online. It takes an hour and a quarter to drive from one end of the constituency to the other (public transport? what public transport?!) which is another factor hampering physical engagement. Initial response is encouraging – we’ll see how it goes.