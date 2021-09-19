Party strategy motion passes – with amendment securing local members rights on standing candidates

This morning Conference passed the party strategy motion. One of the Federal Board’s key tasks is to bring a motion on party strategy to Conference for approval.

This one had lots of good stuff in it on developing a strong narrative, improving diversity and menber experience, developing our campaigning capacity and having a “one party” approach where we co-ordinate our effort.

There were four amendments, all of which passed and, I think, substantially improved it. Lib Dems for Racial Equality called for this party to finally pull its finger out and implement the Thornhill and Alderdice reviews and get out and engage with ethnic minority communities. The Parliamentary Candidates Association called for greater support for candidates and 10 members called for our progress towards net zero as a party to be expedited.

These three passed with little opposition. The drama was all around an amendment proposed by Federal Board member Simon McGrath. It called for us to stand a candidate in every seat at the next General Election unless local members agreed not to. Anyone who bears the scars of the Unite to Remain effort in 2019 will probably have some sympathy with this. However, others, including me, felt that it would bind any attempts to stand down in some places where it would be sensible to do so. I generally think we should stand everywhere, and I think that voices calling on us to stand down are generally from parties who wouldn’t do the same in return, but I felt we should give ourselves the flexibility.

ALDC Chair Prue Bray made such a good speech in support that I asked her if we could publish it. It’s just rammed with good sense about how we should work together and I love it.

I want to get rid of this government. Not because it’s Conservative but because it’s dreadful. It’s dreadful because it isn’t liberal, in its policies, values or behaviour. I want a liberal government, or at least one that we can exert the maximum liberal influence on. And the only way to get that is to get more Lib Dems elected. Labour aren’t liberal, nor are the Greens, the SNP or Plaid. It’s us or nothing. We won’t get more Lib Dems elected if we don’t stand, however tempting a pre-election pact might look. Unite to Remain looked tempting. It didn’t deliver anything. When the battle is over, when the votes are counted, that’s the time to make pacts to further the progressive cause. And that’s why I strongly support amendment 3. There are people who don’t agree. That’s fine, I don’t mind challenge. What I mind is people who tell me I am wrong without producing any supporting facts, and then go off and do whatever they want even if it’s completely against the interests of the party. And that takes me to the other half of what I want to say. We won’t get anywhere with any strategy if we don’t work together. So can we all please Compromise – build on the views we have in common, not widen the wounds of division; Recognise that requiring 100% allegiance on everything would soon reduce the party’s membership to zero; but also that tolerance of illiberal views should only go so far; Accept stuff: accept that everyone has a right to be who they are; accept that people make genuine mistakes. And accept that properly made decisions should be abided by, not repeatedly challenged to get your own way Show kindness and respect – you know, treat people decently Trust and be trustworthy – being sceptical of authority is in our DNA, and if you have been burnt once it’s hard to risk trusting again – but we should be able to rely on one another. Aren’t we all on the same side? In other words, talking about our values is not enough. We have to live them. We don’t just need to tell people what we stand for, we need to show them. No strategy will succeed unless we do. And that’s down to each and every one of us. Including me. And all of you.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings