Paul Tyler writes….Clearing out constitutional confusions?

The current combination of Brexit bluster from No 10 and Corbynista claims seem to have confused even the shrewder media commentators: the rest are swallowing spin from both sides without any attempt at fact checking.

The idea that the Leader of the Official Opposition has a constitutional right to form an alternative government as soon as the current Prime Minister is defeated by a Vote of Confidence is wishful thinking by the Corbyn coterie. Similarly, the notion that Johnson can simply trigger a General Election in such circumstances is against the law.

Let me take you back to the Fixed Term Parliaments Act (which I argued for even before the 2010 election resulted in the failure of either of their parties to achieve a Commons majority). There was no logic to the previous convention. Nor could it be claimed to be fair. The captain of one political team could simply blow the final whistle whenever he/she judged that they had the best chance of winning.

In a parliamentary democracy we Liberal Democrats argued – successfully – that was a totally unacceptable anomaly, more suited to an “elective dictatorship”, as described by erstwhile Tory Chancellor Lord Hailsham. Hence the 2011 Act, promoted by the Coalition Government.

Under the Act each Parliament will normally continue for a full five year period. An “Early Parliamentary General Election” can only happen in one of two circumstances. EITHER the Commons votes by a 2/3 majority (including vacant seats) for a specific motion calling for it (as happened in 2017), OR a Motion of No Confidence is passed against the current Government, and – after a 14 day interval – neither it, nor any alternative administration, has secured a Confidence Motion.

During that period the current PM cannot trigger an election: clause 3(2) reads “Parliament cannot otherwise be dissolved”. In that respect at least Dominic Cumming’s threats are absurd

However, as you will readily observe, it is one thing to prevent crash out Brexiteers from cutting MPs out of this particular nefarious sharp practice, but quite another to so manage the process to achieve a more democratic outcome.

For a start there is precious little time. In Parliament we opted for the short 14 day negotiation period because we were concerned to minimise indecision, and its effect on public opinion and city confidence. Perhaps we were over-optimistic ? Given the current divisions in the Labour Party, with everything from true Remainers to outright No Deal Leavers, and the Corbyn leadership oscillating somewhere in the middle, what chance is there of a majority coalescing around Labour MPs in that short window of opportunity ?

As has been so clearly demonstrated in the last couple of days one thing is certain: Jo Swinson was absolutely correct in ruling a Corbyn-led cross-party “emergency” administration as a complete non-starter. The venom with which his sect attacked her showed just how much they now fear her and us, and how remote from political reality they have become. Dominic Grieve, Ken Clarke and others have quietly reinforced her judgement, and silenced the sniping from Caroline Lucas and Nicola Sturgeon in the process.

Nevertheless, the practicalities are formidable. It may be that it will prove more feasible to prevent the No Deal calamity by other legislative means, as others have suggested in the last 24 hours.

We should also recall that the Corbyn objective remains a General Election, preferably timed to take advantage of maximum perceived damage from the Tories’ Brexit obsessions and mishandling. He still finds it impossible – with McCluskey providing so much of his pay packet – to commit wholeheartedly to campaigning for Remain in a People’s Vote referendum. Indeed, Labour spokespeople still talk of a “better Brexit”.

Our cross-party drafted updated Referendum legislation could be passed in a matter of weeks, but we would still have to hold the poll after the 31 October deadline. Any further extension of the Article 50 process would require unanimity from the 27, and some may be too irritated by the Johnsonian insults to acquiesce.

Revocation, on the other hand, can be accomplished by the UK alone, as I am advised: should that be the more realistic objective for MPs ?

* Lord Tyler is the Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Political and Constitutional Reform.