People are still shooting the messenger, not hearing the message

It was the person who commented on Facebook that really gave me pause for thought: “I get that you may be working abroad,” he wrote, “but this might be a bad image to project upon people who are severely pissed off and stuck in what was once a great country.”

I was on a business trip to Australia. Anyone who knows what I do professionally (I’m a tennis commentator) would not only have known it was a business trip and not a jolly, but my commentary could be heard across the UK. I had recorded a county elections campaign video from my hotel quarantine room in Melbourne contrasting Australia’s approach to Covid with Britain’s, yet instead of people hearing my comparison, some heard ‘Australia’, saw me in a polo shirt, and thought ‘jolly’. I wouldn’t call 14 days in hotel quarantine jolly.

I understand that people are irritated when they’re locked down in a cold snap and they see someone in a polo shirt pontificating from somewhere’s summer. But this form of shooting the messenger (or shooting the messenger’s location) means people don’t see the blindingly obvious message – that they are being taken for a ride by our government.

The biggest comparison I drew between Australia and Britain (or perhaps it should be between Victoria and England) was the contrasting sense of cause and effect. Australia has taken the necessary measures to eradicate the virus, and is largely back to normal now, while Britain’s lockdown is based on hoping for the best with poor enforcement, and we’re a long way from normality. But this week’s figures on track and trace in England highlight an even bigger contrast.

Once I was released from quarantine, I was able to work in relative freedom in Melbourne. Then came news of an infected family in the airport Holiday Inn. Within a couple of days, the infection had spread to a total of 13 people. At that point the government of Victoria ordered a five-day statewide lockdown – on the basis of 13 people!

But it’s not the five-day lockdown or the 13 people that’s noteworthy. The Victorian authorities had traced all ‘primary close contacts’ of those 13 people, pinpointing 905 people. All 905 were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, with regular police checks to ensure they were doing so. A few more cases emerged in the five days of lockdown, but they were all linked to the original 13 (and their close contacts were traced too). After five days, the lockdown was ended, and nine days later, a further easing of restrictions on mask-wearing and gatherings was announced. Test and trace in action!

Compare that with this week’s House of Commons Public Accounts Committee report saying the UK government’s test and trace system has cost £23 billion in its first year (described as an “unimaginable” amount of taxpayers’ money) with no evidence of any measurable impact on tackling the coronavirus. The contrast with Australia is staggering.

There ought to be outrage at the profligate waste of such sums, yet Boris Johnson continues to enjoy a bounce in the opinion polls because of the relatively smooth rollout of the vaccines. When people don’t appear to care about such wasteful use of taxpayers’ money allied to blatant cronyism in the awarding of contracts, and instead are more worried about shooting the messenger who highlights such comparisons because the sun is shining where he’s speaking from, you have to conclude that the old dictum about people getting the governments they deserve is alive and kicking.

* Chris Bowers, a former director of the Environmental Transport Association and communications consultant to the European NGO umbrella Transport & Environment, oversaw the development and writing of the transport chapter of the 2019 review of the Liberal Democrats’ climate change policy. He is standing as a target seat candidate in the East Sussex County Council elections.