“People out there want the Liberal Democrats to stand”

By | Tue 19th September 2023 - 9:30 am

Channel 4 did a preview of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election last night. You can watch here.  Our brilliant candidate Gloria Adebo was interviewed in her garden.

Responding to a challenge that the Liberal Democrats weren’t relevant in the seat, Gloria, filmed tending her sunflowers, said:

Why would I not run? No vote has been cast yet and there’s all to grab. We speak to people on the doorstep and there was a lady who said to me “Can you not just press the reset button. We can’t go on like this. So there are people out there who want the Liberal Democrats to stand and that for me is enough.

Her enthusiasm and warmth came across very well compared to an SNP candidate who was in denial about the mess her party is in, a Labour candidate who said he was in lockstep with Keir Starmer on restricting benefits to two children and a Conservative who tried to make out that he was a champion of the working class.

Just out of interest, this will be the first election in Scotland to operate under voter ID rules. They only apply for Westminster elections.

