Pilates, comedy and an orchestra – Lib Dem virtual conference registration open

By | Tue 13th July 2021 - 8:57 am

When you think of Lib Dem conference, you think of debates, packed fringe meetings with varying quality of buffets and events like the Glee Club.

These things are difficult to replicate on a virtual platform, but the Federal Conference Committee  has flagged up Pilates classes, a comedy night and a classical music concert with an orchestra as just a few of the attractions at this year’s digital Autumn Conference, to be held from 17-21 September.

Registration is now open, as FCC Chair Nick De Costa announced in an email to members:

At our conference you can shape party policy, virtually meet MPs, councillors and members from across the country, hear from experts on a range of topics at our fringe events and learn new skills at our training sessions.

There are also many social events taking place that give you a chance to meet other members, including events like morning pilates classes, a huge comedy night and a classical music night with an orchestra.

Tickets are available here for £40 for members,  with a concessionary rate of £10 for young people, full-time students and those on benefits.

One Comment

  • Paul Barker 13th Jul '21 - 10:53am

    Not sure where to say this but we have just got a Poll putting us on 12%, the highest for 20 Months. Since C & A we have averaged around 9%.

