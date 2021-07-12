Willie Rennie stands aside as Scottish Lib Dem leader

After more than a decade in the role, Willie Rennie announced this evening that he is standing aside as leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Watch his statement here:

He leaves while he is still incredibly popular within the party – and the tributes he has received from outside it show how valued he is across politics.

When he took over in 2011, he inherited a party that had been given the hoofing of its life in the Scottish Parliament elections, reduced from 16 MSPs to just 5.

The small group he led had a big voice, though. Over the years, the Scottish Lib Dems have been the go-to people on issues like education and mental health. Willie’s dogged persistence, challenging Scottish Ministers week in and week out on issues like police centralisation, college places, mental health waiting times, childcare and free school meals shifted government policy on many occasions.

He stared wipeout in the eye in the Scottish Parliamentary elections of 2016. If you had told me we would emerge with 5 MSPs from that election after the disaster of 2015, I would not have dared to believe it. But he showed what he could do with a bright and optimistic campaign which include him launching the manifesto while running down a soft-play volcano and being interviewed on a slide. When his photocall at a city farm was overshadowed by two amorous pigs, journalists were given a packet of Percy Pigs each at the next big event.

His commitment to improving the party’s diversity saw him ensure that we had all women shortlists for both 2017 and 2021 elections, a gender balanced team of spokespeople and serious money invested in diversity projects in each year’s Scottish budget. He put his own neck on the line to get these measures approved by Conference. He needed a two thirds majority and he got it by basically ringing everyone who had registered and talking them round.

And he has travelled the length and breadth of the country so many times supporting candidates at every possible level of election. He’s encouraged people to stand who have now been elected. He has led campaigning with boundless energy, enthusiasm and a huge smile.

I am incredibly sad to see him go, but I can understand that after 10 years of unrelenting graft, he relishes the chance to do something a bit different. He’ll stay on as MSP for North East Fife, of course – but don’t expect him to stop speaking out on th issues he has championed.

And as a campaigner who has been responsible for many of the party’s successes over the past three decades, his skills in that direction will be in demand.

So what now?

The Scottish Executive will set a timetable for a leadership election in which any of the party’s other three MSPs will be eligible to stand.

But for now, let’s look at some of the lovely things people are saying about Willie:

From banging the drum on mental health and education to those amazing photo-ops, Willie Rennie has been a fantastic leader, he is the best of us. Delighted he is sticking around as an MSP. Our party and our country need him. https://t.co/5OkMMxoX4d — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) July 12, 2021

Willie Rennie has been my friend for over 30 years & I’m very sorry to see him step down as leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats. For the past ten years, he has led our party with energy, enthusiasm & skill, as well as his trademark good humour. https://t.co/tKJQmoX30X — Liam McArthur MSP (@Liam4Orkney) July 12, 2021

Willie Rennie works hard for his constituents and it's obvious how much they value the tremendous effort he puts in for them.

Willie is a valued friend and colleague and I look forward to us continuing to work together in the future. — Beatrice Wishart MSP (@BeatriceWishart) July 12, 2021

@willie_rennie isn't just my constituency colleague, he's my friend. He's also the reason why I'm an MP because he asked me to stand.

Thanks for everything you have done for the party in the last decade. Looking forward to knocking doors with you soon! https://t.co/naACIcf9f3 — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) July 12, 2021

Statement from me regarding Willie's news this evening: 👇 pic.twitter.com/u4VSAD8gwH — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) July 12, 2021

Thank You @willie_rennie Ten years is a long time to cope with all of us but you've played a stormer and will be a hard act to follow #scotlibdems — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) July 12, 2021

Thank you to @willie_rennie for his leadership of our Scottish Party over the last decade. His energy and clarity of communication will be much missed. And of course all those photo ops. King of the Camera. Thank you – and all the best for what comes next.https://t.co/PmnrqPot6t — Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) July 12, 2021

Best wishes to Willie Rennie. Despite our political disagreements, I’ve always respected his commitment and decency. Political leadership takes its toll and, after 10 years at the helm of his party, I’m sure he is looking forward to new challenges. https://t.co/0A5CIvCxxY — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 12, 2021

Ach. I think this is a shame, @willie_rennie is a thoughtful and considered political leader but brings such good humour and kindness to politics – two things often in short supply in that arena. https://t.co/m3xaaWbrbT — Vonnie Sandlan (@VonnSand) July 12, 2021

It’s not been a quiet ten years in Scottish politics… Throughout it all, Willie Rennie has led with humour, positivity, energy and compassion. He is a good friend and an inspiration to all those that love a photo-op. https://t.co/7SjbgLdZE3 — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) July 12, 2021

SLDW are sad to see @willie_rennie step down from his role as leader. He has been a true champion for women and minorities in the fight for equality. We would like to thank him for his 10 years at the helm and we are excited for the next chapter of the Scottish Liberal Democrats — Scottish Lib Dem Women (@sldwomen) July 12, 2021

