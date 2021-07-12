The Voice

Lib Dems say “Give firms right to require face masks worn by customers”

By | Mon 12th July 2021 - 4:05 pm

Following the Government’s update on plans to ease restrictions on 19th July, the Liberal Democrats have called on businesses to be given the legal right to require customers to wear face masks on their premises.

Sarah Olney MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Business, has heard from businesses who want to protect young staff who have not received their second jab, and those who are clinically vulnerable, by ensuring face masks are worn by customers.

Writing to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Sarah Olney MP said:

Since the Secretary of State for Health and the Prime Minister updated the country on plans to ease restrictions, business owners have watched as different Ministers give a different answer each day on guidance for face masks in public spaces.

Giving firms the right to require customers to wear face masks in confined indoor spaces is vital to protect staff, in particular the millions of young people who have not received their second jab, and the clinically vulnerable who have been shielded from the virus.

It is right that people with medical conditions stay exempt from wearing masks, and it is also right that businesses are safe for staff to work and customers to shop in.

I therefore ask that the Government gives business the legal right to require customers to wear face masks on their premises, whilst continuing to allow those with medical conditions to be exempt.

3 Comments

  • John Marriott 12th Jul '21 - 4:28pm

    Yes. Several airlines, including Ryanair and EasyJet, have said that face masks must be worn on all of their flights. I’m a library volunteer and we have now reopened to browsing after only operating a ‘click and collect’. I’ve proposed that, if legally possible, we should insist that all customers, unless they carry an exemption, should be required to wear a face covering if they choose to enter the building. We volunteers will continue to wear masks whatever happens on ‘Freedom Day’.

    I’m still hoping that the government will u turn on the rescinding of this particular lockdown requirement.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 12th Jul '21 - 5:46pm

    The sort of sensible and definite suggestion necessary.

    The new easing is absurd. The govt is ludicrous.

    Glad this party and Labour making sense!

  • John Marriott 12th Jul '21 - 6:17pm

    I see that the government is now ‘recommending’ the wearing of face masks in confined spaces. That’s just not good enough! It’s a massive gamble.

