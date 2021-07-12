“Invest in people and their communities”

This is the call of the Health Foundation charity in its final report this month from a long-running enquiry into the impact of COVID-19. Calling on the Government to address the root causes of poor health, the report makes clear that the investment required into people and communities will involve jobs, housing, and education, plus action to ‘level up’ health.

In the report, they say;

The pandemic has revealed stark differences in the health of the working age population – those younger than 65 in the poorest 10% of areas in England were almost four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those in the wealthiest. Recovery needs to prioritise creating opportunities for good health – a vital asset needed to ‘level up’ and rebuild the UK recovery.

They note that government restrictions, although needed to limit the spread of the pandemic, have had wide-ranging consequences, from unmet health needs and mental health problems, to education gaps, lost employment and financial insecurity. Focusing on the worst affected, they name young people, disabled people, ethnic minority communities and care home residents, and say that prisoners, homeless people and people experiencing sexual exploitation have also faced particular challenges.

Exposure to the virus among working-age adults has been affected, they say, by their type and quality of work, their housing conditions and access to financial support to self-isolate. Blaming the legacy of the financial crisis, they point to deep-rooted issues of poor health, increased financial insecurity and strained public services as having left the UK more vulnerable to the health and economic impacts of the virus.

This bleak picture surely highlights for our party the extent and depth of the recovery the country requires and on which we should take a lead in pressing the government for action. The investment needed, after a decade of neglect by this government now exposed by the further deprivations of the pandemic, is indeed in people and communities in many ways. The post-Covid themes now being debated by our policy committee should surely present a holistic view.

Many people have lost faith in the current political leaders of our country. The recent three by-elections have seen the shifting tides of politics, and, in the last, the nastiness and divisiveness that can arise now, replacing the former collegiate spirit of everyone sticking together to fight the virus. There is going to be renewed anxiety, and there could be worse deprivation of the already deprived, together probably with increased crime. It will be good now if our party takes a lead in promoting the kind of measures necessary to ensure that all children today, in whatever part of the country they live, can expect excellent education and training, and a healthy, secure future with sufficient income, jobs and home. We should aim for everyone, but perhaps especially focusing on the needs of the young, the disabled and ethnic and other minority groups, to have hopeful prospects of longer lives in their communities, despite the dangers and challenges all of us must face.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.