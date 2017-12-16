Poll gives Remain a 10 point lead over Leave – what does this mean?

A BMG poll for the Independent shows a majority of those asked are now in favour of remaining in the European Union. In fact, Remain has a 10 point lead over leave which widens to 11% when you exclude the don’t knows:

When a weighted sample of some 1,400 people were asked: “Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union, or leave the European Union?” – 51 per cent backed Remain, and 41 per cent backed Leave. 7 per cent said “don’t know” and 1 per cent refused to answer. After “don’t knows” were either pushed for an answer or otherwise excluded, 55.5 per cent backed Remain and 44.5 backed Leave. Polling since this time last year appears to demonstrate a clear trend; Leave enjoyed a lead last December which gradually shrank, before turning into a lead for Remain in the month of the general election, that has since grown.

So by the time the Government drags us out of the EU, it is likely that a majority of people will be in favour of staying. How can that possibly be legitimate?

This poll does come with a bit of a health warning. The fieldwork was carried out during that week where the deal over the Irish situation was unravelling in slow motion in front of our eyes. However, the deal that was reached on 8th December, the final day of the fieldwork, is simply a bit of fudge covered with sticking plaster resolving none of the key issues. Those problems will loom large in the early months of 2018.

What if the polls turned? Surely the Government would be compelled to test whether their deal has public sympathy.

It’s a pity nobody’s calling for a referendum on the deal, isn’t it.

Oh wait.

Also in the Independent, Vince Cable writes that the public must have a say. Ahead of the Liberal Democrat amendment on that subject up for debate in Parliament this week, our leader says:

Meanwhile, parliamentary sovereignty in this instance is not enough. I am not a fan of binary referendums to solve complex, multidimensional problems. However the process of Brexit was started by a referendum and it is difficult to see how large sections of the public would be reconciled to a decision in Parliament overturning their collective view (however narrow result and however questionable the Brexit campaign). Feelings on both sides are running high. We need to settle the issue with a fresh vote, with the option of an Exit from Brexit.

You don’t need much of a crystal ball to predict that this amendment is likely to be heavily defeated because Corbyn won’t back it. However it is important to have the vote so that those who are seriously questioning Brexit or at the very least want a rethink, know who is on their side.

If public opinion continues to go the way it has been for the past few months, it would be a very foolish government that pressed ahead with an act that would damage our prosperity and adversely affected the life chances of every single young person in this country. Sadly, we have a very foolish government.

It is more important than ever that those of us who want to see our future inside the European Union do all we can to consolidate and expand this change in opinion. We need to start 2018 hopeful, but recognising that this is very much an uphill struggle. Rest up over Christmas because we have work to do.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings