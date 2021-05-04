Liberal Democrats must acknowledge massive human rights abuse in India

Sixty per cent of the population — 800 million people — live, or more accurately survive, in abject poverty and are forced into invisibility. The harshness of caste boundaries and endemic social segregation means they are the downtrodden of the earth and it matters not if they live or die.

Britain’s announcement of a £1 billion trade deal with India coincided with a thundering condemnation of that country by the British-Indian artist Sir Anish Kapoor in The Times. He writes:

Britain is pursuing India for post-Brexit trade deals and as a strategic ally against China’s expansion. By doing so, it is turning a blind eye to widespread human rights abuses there where individual suffering may well be equal or higher than that of China.

The voice of Liberal Democrats is close to silent on these atrocities.

As a journalist, I have reported over many years from India where government policies allow millions to remain in poverty and illiteracy through the country’s bonded labour and caste systems.

They are not in prison camps such as we are condemning in Xinjiang. It is far messier than that. They are entrapped, kidnapped, held hostage, locked into a social system which Mahatma Gandhi referred to as the ‘violence of poverty’.

I have seen diseased and malnourished children kept out of school so they can break rocks or pack mud for businessmen. I have been with young women trafficked to the cotton factories in Gujarat working in air so poisonous that they become crippled by a lung disease known as the ‘horror of the white cloud’. I have spoken to pregnant women kicked in the stomach by police because they stepped out of line while being sent to work in a brick factory.

I have interviewed an illiterate bonded labourer whose arm was severed by an axe as a punishment for trying to escape. The perpetrators operate with near impunity.

India’s economic and cultural systems encourage this abuse that destroys lives in their millions.

Indian corruption levels are among the highest in the world. Some forty per cent of members of the current parliament face criminal charges including rape and murder.

The ruling party’s base vote is embedded in Hindu nationalism. The government has passed a series of laws which discriminate against the Muslim minority.

The prime minister Narendra Modi has been accused of fuelling anti-Muslim riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002. The United States denied him a visa until he became prime minister in 2014.

“There is a reality about India that remains wilfully undeclared. It is that India today is the most unequal society there has ever been,” writes Sir Anish Kapoor, appealing for us to heed the cries of its people.

Indeed. So, why do Liberal Democrats not listen?

Or does the universality of human rights not apply to India?

* Humphrey Hawksley is a member of the Hammersmith and Fulham party and on the executive of the Liberal Democrat European Group.