US Presidential inauguration – potential meteorological impact of millions of simultaneous signs of relief

If all 7.7 billion of people alive on earth jumped up at the same time, apparently (when they hit the ground afterwards) there would be a huge ear-piercing sound of 200 decibels and severe ground shaking which could cause 4-8 scale earthquakes and a tsumnami with 100-feet waves.

I wondered about that prospect when I read the words “Trump departs the White House” this morning. I certainly heaved a huge sigh of relief. I should imagine that millions of other people did the same thing at roughly the same time. So one speculates that all these sighs of relief may well have had some form of meteorological impact.

There was a lot of relief around as the Presidential inauguration proceeded today.

In the same place as rioters broke into the Capitol 14 days ago, we saw Joe and Dr Jill Biden serenely proceed up the steps flanked by military guards.

We saw the informal, friendly chatter amongst former Presidents, Vice-Presidents and their families. – The ultimate sign of a healthy democracy and peaceful transition of power.

We saw the first African American/South Asian woman being announced as Vice-President, supported by the first second gentleman.

We saw newly promoted Police Officer Eugene Goodman, hero of 6th January, separately announced in his role as escort to Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Those were a couple of Kleenex moments for me, and many others I suspect.

But I needed a new box when Lady Gaga came on. As a song, I love “The Star Spangled Banner”. I’ve been on a “pilgrimage” to Fort McHenry in Baltimore which inspired Francis Scott Key to write the basis of it. So it was a great moment to hear Lady Gaga sing it. To sing the US National Anthem – your own anthem – in front of Presidents and Congress-people, millions watching on TV and in the cold air of January is one hell of a challenge. You risk being on blooper shows for the rest of your life – and afterwards. Lady Gaga really rose to the occasion with an outstanding, passionate and punchy performance.

We then had the first Latina to serve on the US Supreme Court, Sonia Maria Sotomayor, taking the oath of Vice President Kamala Harris. A double historic moment.

I don’t think I was alone in feeling yet another huge wave of relief as Joe Biden finally said “So help me God” at the end of his oath of office.

I found Joe Biden’s speech remarkably assured. Themes included racial equality, the earth and combatting domestic terrorism.

Unity was the over-arching theme, in a beautifully written and delivered speech.

I was particularly touched by the passage when he said that Americans should “open our souls instead of hardening our hearts” and alluded to his mother’s advice about adversaries that we should “stand in their shoes”. He made a heartfelt plea to remember that sometimes we help others and sometimes we need help ourselves.

Biden called for a moment’s silence in memory of those lost to the pandemic in the last year.

He then went on an oratorical flight.

It really was a barnstormer of a speech.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.