All quiet on the Brexit front

To judge by the silence in the media, Brexit is done and dusted, and the country has already moved on. Or perhaps it was all a bad dream and never happened.

Of course, the covid-19 pandemic has eclipsed much of the other news, but this is not entirely explained. There have been plenty of problems: mountains of red tape that never perished in any bonfire, failed deliveries, cargoes of rotting fish. Of course, the Government has played these minor irritations down, no surprise there. But more puzzlingly, Kier Starmer has staged a judicious retreat from the Brexit battlefield, fearful no doubt of being castigated as a bemoaner stuck in the past.

Whipping his MPs to support the new trade deal, overlooking its failure to meet the six tests he previously said such a deal would have to pass, and ruling out any ambition to change or improve it, let alone rejoin the EU, he appears determined to be even more accommodating than his predecessor, in allowing the Government of the Brexit hook.

Can this be the same Kier Starmer who announced to loud applause that his party would support a people’s vote? Has he now given up the struggle and converted to Euroscepticism?

Unlikely, I think. More probably he feels that the British public has decided in favour of getting Brexit done, and that must be respected. However misguided, that is their decision, and there is no point in telling Leave voters they have made a mistake. They have to reach that conclusion for themselves.

At present, any serious proposal to rejoin would, in any case, be steamrollered out of existence by the right-wing media, who dominate all discourse in England.

Contrast that with the situation in Scotland. The impassioned speeches against Brexit being made in the Scottish parliament are an inspiration to listen to, for any Remainer. The prospect of rejoining the EU has radically increased the desirability and demand for independence among the Scots, the majority of whom are Remainers.

So why don’t the Scottish Lib Dems support Independence? That was the question posed by Maurice Leeke, writing in Libdemvoice at the beginning of this month. We have a Prime Minister who dismisses out of hand the right of Scots to decide their future. Is that in any way justifiable?

Of course, we would be sorry to see them go. Our beloved Union, Jack, would never be the same again. But surely as pro-Europeans, we should be thinking of what is beneficial for Scotland and Europe, rather than just our narrow interests?

As the Holyrood elections approach in May, it may well remain all quiet on England’s Brexit front. But north of the border, it is about to get an awful lot noisier.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.