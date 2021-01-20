Embracing New Communities: Championing Community Infrastructure

The pressure for new housing, especially affordable, has highlighted the gap between the party’s national policy of pressing for new homes for new families through the community-focused effort by the local Liberal Democrat parties and the opposition from the communities they try and serve.

Because of this gap, the housing campaign becomes two-dimensional and revolves around arguments on the new development’s location, construction times, transport links, and on-road access. There is an easy (dare I say lazy) tendency to slip into NIMBYism; allowing those who shout the loudest drown out the area’s needs and those who want to call it home. The one issue that doesn’t get addressed through all of this is: How do we support a new community, and how do we support the communities surrounding it?

Due to a Joint Core Strategy with the neighbouring centres of Cheltenham and Gloucester, it is reported that, in terms of housebuilding, Tewkesbury Borough is the fastest-growing Borough outside of London. Many villages are being transformed beyond recognition; Bishop’s Cleeve – with a claim to fame of being the largest village in the country – has seen its population rise from 10,000 to over 19,000 since 2011. Ashchurch, a new garden town planned in the north of the Borough, will see enough homes for 10,000 new residents start within the next five years.

The scale of development has meant that (thankfully) NIMBYism would be impossible if even desirable. Instead, we have had to tackle the question posed above head-on; if these developments are to become new communities and impact the areas around them, how do we make sure they are supported? Our answer has been to campaign for the community infrastructure our area needs.

Rarely do we get newly proposed developments that don’t come, equipped on paper, with a variety of community infrastructure projects and promises to provide for the new homes and the surrounding community; parks, sports pitches, doctors surgeries, shops, schools, pubs – all adding to the saleability of the scheme to local authorities and then eventually to new homeowners.

However, like many Tory-run rural districts Tewkesbury Borough’s administration is stagnant. The administration has lost control of planning for our villages and failed to keep track of the overdue infrastructure. Only the hard work of Lib Dem councillors, candidates, and activists in championing this cause has let the public know what they are missing, what they have been promised, and through the inaction of the Conservatives, they have been denied. Diligently, we are making strong inroads into new and established communities because we are doing what Lib Dems have always done; because we care.

Liberal Democrats pride themselves at being in the heart of local communities. Still, that definition needs to move away from supporting the narrow view of some who worry that their view is being spoilt. We need to make sure we help turn houses into homes, and cul-de-sacs into communities; and that means fighting for the infrastructure that helps people in their new area, and us along with it.

* Alex Hegenbarth is the Lib Dem PPC for the Tewkesbury constituency