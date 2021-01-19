Debate: Should the May elections go ahead?

The Electoral Commission lists these UK elections which are due to be held in May this year:

Local council elections in England

Local and Combined Authority Mayoral elections

Mayor of London and London Assembly elections

Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales

Senedd Cymru/Welsh Parliamentary election

Scottish Parliamentary election

That’s with any required by-elections on top. That is a huge slate of elections covering the whole of the UK except for Northern Ireland, which may well have the odd by-election or three.

Is it going to be safe to have millions of people trooping in and out of polling stations in May?

Should the elections be postponed for another year?

Should the elections be 100% postal ballot affairs?

Should elections be postponed – or made 100% postal – in areas of high Covid-19 infection?

Our resident sage, Lord Roger Roberts has sent us his two-penny worth:

Since asking on Facebook if elections should go ahead this coming May the majority of those who, responded are in favour of delaying these elections while the pandemic rages with the necessity for social distancing –

What campaign can be organised with leaflet delivery and cold calling severely restricted ?

With all the regulations can we find as many candidates as previously ?

How can we obtain actual signatures, up to ten, on each nomination form plus the candidate and agent. ? These require meeting up with people outside any “bubble”. In the Welsh and Scottish parliamentary elections a deposit needs to be collected.

How can we receive and check postal votes and at the Count , involving passing papers from one person to others ?

For Polling Stations -Do we close schools for the day ? Do we stop Vaccinations ?

And the Count itself -? Six feet apart ? Far wiser and more practical to delay They postponed when Foot And Mouth disease ravaged the countryside. Perhaps there is an answer and not only from the Party of the Shires ! Will voting in early May bring accusations of “stolen votes”?

What do you think? Please let us know in the comments thread below.

