The Voice

Debate: Should the May elections go ahead?

By | Tue 19th January 2021 - 1:55 pm

The Electoral Commission lists these UK elections which are due to be held in May this year:

Local council elections in England
Local and Combined Authority Mayoral elections
Mayor of London and London Assembly elections
Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales
Senedd Cymru/Welsh Parliamentary election
Scottish Parliamentary election

That’s with any required by-elections on top. That is a huge slate of elections covering the whole of the UK except for Northern Ireland, which may well have the odd by-election or three.

Is it going to be safe to have millions of people trooping in and out of polling stations in May?

Should the elections be postponed for another year?

Should the elections be 100% postal ballot affairs?

Should elections be postponed – or made 100% postal – in areas of high Covid-19 infection?

Our resident sage, Lord Roger Roberts has sent us his two-penny worth:

Since asking on Facebook if elections should go ahead this coming May the majority of those who, responded are in favour of delaying these elections while the pandemic rages with the necessity for social distancing –
What campaign can be organised with leaflet delivery and cold calling severely restricted ?
With all the regulations can we find as many candidates as previously ?
How can we obtain actual signatures, up to ten, on each nomination form plus the candidate and agent. ? These require meeting up with people outside any “bubble”. In the Welsh and Scottish parliamentary elections a deposit needs to be collected.
How can we receive and check postal votes and at the Count , involving passing papers from one person to others ?
For Polling Stations -Do we close schools for the day ? Do we stop Vaccinations ?
And the Count itself -? Six feet apart ?

Far wiser and more practical to delay

They postponed when Foot And Mouth disease ravaged the countryside. Perhaps there is an answer and not only from the Party of the Shires !

Will voting in early May bring accusations of “stolen votes”?

What do you think? Please let us know in the comments thread below.

Photo by Rain Rabbit Flickr CCL

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Paul Barker 19th Jan '21 - 2:13pm

    I say we should listen to The “Experts” on this, the People who will actually have to run these Elections – Local Authorities. Many of them, dominated by a range of Parties, say they will face massive problems in May, we should listen to them.

  • John Marriott 19th Jan '21 - 2:30pm

    Much as I dislike them, why not have all postal ballots?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Hirst
    Let's think of the caught fish. They have no market and presumably die slowly in containers and then hopefully are used for animal feed. We have got so used to ...
  • Joseph Bourke
    Kudos Peter for putting this initative together. One suggestion on the website might be to include a little more detail on the breakdown of conversion costs in ...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    The Liberal Democrats without a doubt need to realise an extra thing, a silly attitude is too keep saying things and not thinking things through. The menu fo...
  • Paul Barker
    I say we should listen to The "Experts" on this, the People who will actually have to run these Elections - Local Authorities. Many of them, dominated by a rang...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Ian Cornwall, superb! I tried saying it , as did John, Peter, but who listens. Labour under Starmer are, if they defeat the few who are grotesque in their...