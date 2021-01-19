Homes within homes – a vital complementary approach to the housing crisis

Our reliance on new build to solve the housing crisis fails us. Walk through most new housing estates and you will discover cheaply constructed flats that are unsuitable for families and children or houses that are largely unaffordable, whose price is inflated by a shortage of supply and not by the cost of house building – but credit availability. New build comes at a huge environmental and social cost, with implications for the well-being of our communities. The conventional response is to set targets for new build, ones that are never met; a case of setting the wrong measure to drive the wrong policy. It ends with the disgrace of algorithms determining how we build communities.

Seen through a societal lens promoting the common good, exclusive reliance on new build is wrong. We need to seek complementary solutions, ones consistent with our core Lib Dem values, policies whose outcome is not determined by privately owned companies or the State.

Our largest, physical, social asset is our existing housing stock. By encouraging homeowners to create social tenancies, providing separate areas for living for tenants at affordable, freely negotiated, social rents we can increase the supply of homes. Social rents include the provision of household services: energy, council tax and water charges which become costs shared between homeowner who pays them and tenant through the rent they pay. There are no shared living areas, with homeowners and tenants only sharing access ways. By sharing services there is no cost for converting metered services keeping internal conversion works to a minimum, works that are reversible. Energy use becomes a shared resource. Every single house in the UK has the potential to provide what I refer to as a “home within a home”.

In a pilot project, I observed that just half the saving from a “homes within homes” rent reduces the proportion of income taken up by rent for tenants from over a third to 23%. The income from the project’s modest, one bed living area exceeded the state pension; a valuable source of income particularly for asset ‘rich’, income poor homeowners.

Homes within Homes tenancies can be secure and long-term, integrating tenants into existing local communities and social infrastructure. HMRC registration to receive tax incentives encouraging affordable tenancies can be linked to Local Government certification to ensure accommodation meets pre-determined quality standards and that standard social tenancy agreement terms protect landlord and tenant.

With imagination we can link ‘Social Care Contracts’ into the registration process, enhancing homeowners income or giving a contribution to the cost of conversion, for landlords wishing to provide suitable, semi-independent living areas and / or providing defined, regulated, monitored support for tenants requiring social care assistance.

A Lib Dem government can offer the electorate meaningful reform, a better deal, elevating societal justice, societising reform for the collective good distinct from the coarse individualism expressed through Conservatism or the Groundhog Day politics of Statism. Our clear blue water! We must not underestimate the electoral opportunities this presents. To start a manifesto with a commitment to make homes more affordable, increase social care provision and using other practical, societising interventions to eliminate food poverty and provide sustainable energy supply for consumers sharing their purchasing power through state sponsored for-profit trust companies is, in my opinion, a good start!

* Peter Ellis is a new member and the founder of a not-for-profit organisation, homeswithinhomes.org, proposing the use of existing housing stock to create affordable tenancies.