Layla Moran MP

Layla Moran writes… Liberal Democrats stand with others today to oppose trade deals with countries committing genocide

By | Tue 19th January 2021 - 10:06 am

Embed from Getty Images

The UK should not sign trade deals with countries committing genocide.

A statement I hope we can all agree on. Unfortunately, the Government seems to disagree. They’re refusing to accept cross-party amendments to the Trade Bill that would put human rights at the heart of our trade policy.

This is particularly important because of what is happening to the Uyghur people in Xinjiang and across China. The Foreign Secretary last week described the mounting evidence to the Commons:

Internment camps, arbitrary detention, political re-education, forced labour, torture and forced sterilisation—all on an industrial scale.

And yet he refused to call it genocide. As I told Autumn Conference in September, and following Alistair Carmichael as the first MP to raise the plight of the Uyghurs, it is increasingly clear that that is exactly what this is.

The UK and the world can’t just stand by and do nothing. The products of Uyghur slave labour can be found across our supply chains and yet instead of firm, bold action this government seems content to tweak around the edges.

As Liberal Democrats we won’t stand by and let this happen. We are working with MPs from across the political spectrum to do the right thing and allow the UK to withdraw or revoke bilateral trade agreements if the High Court makes a preliminary determination finding that the other country has committed or is committing genocide (it only occurs to genocides that are ongoing or may occur in the future, not past atrocities).

We vote on this today, and there is a sizeable rebellion on the Tory benches. We will run the Government close, and we may even win.

We need to do this not because we don’t believe in the international rules-based order (we do, passionately, more than ever) but because it isn’t working as intended at the moment when it comes to genocide and China. The Chinese government, by virtue of its position, regularly blocks routes to such a determination through the international courts, so this is a necessary step if the UK is going to lead by example and give effect to its international law obligations relating to genocide, rather than become complicit. Never again can we wring our hands in horror after the fact, saying we should have done more.

Never again. Words we say every Holocaust Remembrance Day. Words we must now live by.

We simply can’t allow our country to end up on the wrong side of history. By working together, even with those who may not agree with us on other matters, we can stand together and make a difference.

I urge my colleagues in all parties to vote with their conscience, with British values and to support these amendments today.

We are backed by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Muslim Council of Britain and the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute.

There are other steps we can take – such as Magnitsky sanctions, a publicly-available watchlist of companies that refuse to clean up their supply chains, a total ban on these products full stop, or human rights labelling on products in our shops – but amending this legislation would have a really significant impact. In fact it would be world-leading. I’m proud we are there fighting for it on the front line.

Our party has always led the way on upholding human rights. From opposing South African apartheid, to Bosnia-Herzegovina, to enshrining 0.7% aid spending in law, we have a proud history and today is no different.

So today Lib Dem MPs will stand together with colleagues from across the Commons in sending a clear message. We won’t tolerate genocide and nor should the Government.

So write to your MP and ask for them to support our cross-party efforts.

Let’s not just say ‘never again’. To quote Burke:

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Helen Dudden 19th Jan '21 - 11:42am

    I agree totally. It is wrong to look the other way.

  • Peter 19th Jan '21 - 1:38pm

    It is for elected members of pariament to decide on trade deals according to ethics, merits and all the relevant circumstances. We must not allow the judiciary to encroach on areas of governance which are not the business of judges.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Paul Barker
    The Elephant in this Room is that We spend far too much time & energy developing detailed Policy that We dont need & Voters have little interest in. Wh...
  • Catherine Jane Crosland
    Suzanne, I had signed the "sign the Treaty" motion, and was sorry to see it rejected. I feel that we will need to different sort of anti nuclear weapons motion ...
  • Paul Barker
    This is an excellent idea & fits very well with our Green comittments. We should be looking at changing the Planning Laws so that both Demolition & New ...
  • Peter
    It is for elected members of pariament to decide on trade deals according to ethics, merits and all the relevant circumstances. We must not allow the judiciary ...
  • Catherine Jane Crosland
    Nick, thanks for your reply. I understand that its important not to embarrass anyone, but you could just say something tactful like "we felt this motion would h...