Progressive Lib Dem Labour Partnership takes helm in Powys

Powys County Council is to be led by the Welsh Liberal Democrats for the first time since its creation, in a partnership with Welsh Labour. Previous administrations have been led by independents.

James Gibson-Watt, the Welsh Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Powys Council, was elected as Leader of the Council at the Council’s AGM this morning, becoming the first Welsh Liberal Democrat Council leader since 2012.

The agreement between the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Welsh Labour will focus on delivering a fresh and distinctive path to meet the serious challenges the county faces. A Green Party councillor is expected to join the partnership.

James Gibson-Watt said:

This looks set to be a historic moment for the County of Powys. Not since the county’s formation has it been run by anyone other than the independents in one form or another. The elections in May 2022 saw a huge change to the composition of Powys County Council. Progressive parties all gained seats, demonstrating a desire from the electorate for Powys County Council to change direction, culture and values. It is now the intention of myself and the Welsh Liberal Democrat Group to work with the Welsh Labour group to deliver this change in direction and drive the drastic improvement Powys Council needs. While there are differences between our parties, we find that there is much on which we agree that gives us a firm foundation for a shared administration that builds a stronger, fairer and greener future for our county. I’m excited to get on with the job and start delivering for the people of Powys.

The political balance on the council after the May elections is:

Liberal Democrat: 24

Independent: 17

Conservative: 14

Labour: 9

Plaid Cymru: 3

Green 1.

