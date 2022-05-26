Moray Deserves Better – Douglas Ross Should Resign

The people of Moray deserve better from our elected Member of Parliament. Douglas Ross should resign now as an MP. Let someone do the job who actually wants to make a positive difference in the lives of those who live and work in Moray.

Our MP has not only backed down on calling for a Prime Minister that has committed a criminal offence to resign, but he has also got a track record for missing key votes that would benefit his Moray constituents due to his commitments as MSP and as a Scottish party leader.

Only last week, our MP was absent for a vote for an emergency VAT tax cut from 20% to 17.5% that would have saved Moray residents an average of £600 per household. This at a time where there is a cost-of-living crisis in our country.

The Scottish Conservatives have already proven to be led by someone with the backbone of a jellyfish. Our former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie called Douglas Ross out for his lack of backbone after he withdrew his letter of no confidence in the party-animal Prime Minister.

This Prime Minister has already been fined by the Metropolitan Police (along with his chancellor) for his wild party antics. Johnson lied to the public and to the parliament about his behaviour. With the publication in full of the Sue Gray report there’s no doubt now, he misled MPs. That is a clear breaking of the ministerial code, which indicates an MP should resign for doing so.

Yet our local MP for Moray will not backtrack and call on the Prime Minister to resign.

Hiding behind a war in another country, Ross has indicated he will not re-submit his letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson. Not only has his boss committed a criminal offence Ross won’t condemn but, in his refusal, to call on him to resign Douglas Ross is a disgrace to the position of responsibility that the people of Moray elected him to fulfil.

Putting aside the dual-mandates with holding the role of MP and MSP, Ross has proven time and time again that he will not do the right thing as an MP.

In the runup to the election last May, he even criticised the SNP/Green government for their cuts to local councils and thereby cutting local services. Yet, he himself as an MP voted to cut funding a grant for local governments by 28% in 2018. The hypocrisy is clear for all to see.

In the planning authorities, he has refused to protect the most vulnerable in our society, starving children, by refusing to vote against the UK Government’s proposed scrapping of free school meals. It doesn’t matter where in the UK they are, we should not be taking away food from children.

Refusing to call on the Prime Minister to resign; missing key votes that would help his constituents; blatant hypocrisy between his calls as a leader in the Scottish Parliament and his votes as a UK parliamentarian. These are the reasons Ross clearly can’t manage all of the roles he currently holds.

I’ll say it loud and clear. Douglas Ross, resign as an MP now. Clearly balancing the role of an MSP, MP and party leader is too much for him. Moray deserves better.

Do the decent thing and resign your role as an MP to allow someone who actually wants to make a difference to do the job you were elected to do.

* Neil Alexander is a Scottish Liberal Democrat Executive Member. He is a former GCU and University of Greenwich graduate, currently studying part-time for a PhD in Sports Science (Rugby) and Video Game Design - whilst working full time as a Game Designer in Elgin.