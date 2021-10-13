Caron Lindsay

Put your questions to the Federal Board – next Monday evening

By | Wed 13th October 2021 - 8:51 pm

Next Monday evening, from 6-7 pm, the Federal Board are having an online q and a session for all party members.

Party President Mark Pack will be taking questions and I’ll be there alongside former Welsh President and AM Bill Powell.

I’d really like to see loads of you there, not least because doing this was my idea and I’ll look like an idiot if nobody turns up. We had some really useful discussions in the Federal Board booth at Federal Conference. In fact, believe it or not, I was even able to give some information about the English Party constitution.

Also, much as I love Mark, I don’t want to spend an hour arguing with him about which is the best type of chocolate.

And finally, my dogs can usually be relied upon to turn up to meetings, so if you have heard about Hazel and Bernie on Twitter, now is your chance to meet them.

Seriously, though, our party democracy is really important to us. We are a member led organisation and all the power structures should be accountable and this, for me, is part of that. It’s also important that our decisions are informed by what members are thinking and we will be having a Board meeting the very next night so what you tell us will be fresh in our minds.

Details of how to register are here:

Mark said:

This is an open invitation to everyone, whether you have a burning question for us, would just like to get to know the Board a bit better, or have an issue you’d like to raise. We are all ears.

The session will run from 18:00-19:00, please feel free to drop in and out as best fits your day, and you can register here.

There will also be a breakout room facility, if you would like to have a more private chat with one of us.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Reserve a seat , Caron, excellent idea!...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    John Good reasons put nicely, though I can imagine it online, nearly as effective, think of the fireside chats of FDR, or the letters of Alistair Cooke! E...
  • James
    Spot on!...
  • Brad Barrows
    @ANMAR You make good points. I have not paid much attention to opinion polls taken in the midst of a pandemic as I actually think they are more a reflection of...
  • Mohammed Amin
    This is an excellent initiative, and I registered as soon as I read the email....