Covid and authoritarianism: were we wrong-footed over Covid passports?

I’m hearing genuine concern about the increasing authoritarianism of the Johnson government and more complicated concerns about civil liberties and Covid regulations — particularly around the idea of Covid passports. But these are profoundly different. Joining them together is a bad idea, and plays into the government’s hands.
Creeping authoritarianism
The Tories thought nothing of illegally proroguing parliament. They responded to losing in the Supreme Court with a threat to stop “leftie lawyers” challenging the government. Proposals for compulsory voter identification and redrawing constituency boundaries are likely to help them at the next election, and they are alarmingly-happy to use “Henry VIII powers” to sideline parliament in facing the legislative consequences of Brexit. And it’s probably best not to mention the recent Conservative Party conference.
These are problems, and we should be concerned. But they are not about Covid.
A friend who travels frequently between the UK and Belgium makes a sharp contrast. In Belgium the messaging around Covid has been “this is what the doctors advise…” In the UK it’s been “obey the government and you will be fine” (even when the government ignores the advice of SAGE). Praise of obedience sounds horribly authoritarian.
But obeying the government isn’t about Covid.
People accept authoritarianism if it makes them feel safer. A government that stirs up people’s anxieties, ducks responsibility and presents itself as the answer has a way to hang on to power.
The medical piece
No vaccine is 100% effective. There is a problem with newer and more infectious variants. The more people who ill, the faster it mutates and the greater the risk of it becoming more serious.
Vaccination is about controlling the spread of a disease. It’s not just about individual risk: I get vaccinated to protect others as well as myself.
We have laws against drink driving which stop people being a danger to others and to themselves. We don’t honour the “opinions” of those who think they are safe to drink and drive. Is it so different to ask people also to be responsible and get vaccinated?
Anxiety over Covid
The problem is that Covid stirs up a huge range of anxieties. Vaccination offers protection against the illness, but not those anxieties.
A wise government would recognise this, encourage vaccination, and address what’s worrying people.
Instead, we have the Johnson government. Their authoritarian tendency has exploited the anxieties revealed in support for Brexit, and it is being compounded by the added anxieties over Covid.
Excluded groups
Vaccine uptake hasn’t been even. I am particularly concerned about groups who were already marginalised — notably some of the minority ethnic groups — who’ve been receptive to ill-founded worries over the vaccine and now face being disproportionately affected by Covid.
Vaccine passports
It’s easy to dismiss these as “identity cards by another name”, forgetting that the same could be said about driving licenses. Requiring proof of vaccination is a way to avoid places like nightclubs and aeroplanes being super-spreaders, and to encourage people to get vaccinated.
If we wait too long, people will get used to the idea of certain minorities being badly affected by Covid (as AIDS was once seen as the “gay plague”) and read vaccine passports as proof that someone isn’t in one of those groups. Right now, there’s still time for vaccine passports to be introduced and understood as meaning just that someone has been vaccinated.
Unwise resistance
Resisting authoritarianism by resisting what makes medical sense over Covid is counter-productive. It increases the suffering and from Covid and the anxiety that stirs up — fuelling the authoritarianism.
What we need is science-based pragmatism over Covid, and a well-articulated opposition to the direction in which the government is moving.
* Mark Argent was the Liberal Democrat candidate in Huntingdon Constituency in 2019 and blogs at markargent.com/blog.
The argument against a Covid passport is simple – it doesn’t do what it implies it does, namely assure that the person with the passport hasn’t got Covid and/or can’t transmit it. It says that the person with the passport (as long as it hasn’t been cloned – as an aside, one of the strongest arguments against ID cards) has a reduced risk of both of those things. Not the same at all.
To my mind, we have two choices: test everyone prior to entry to any event or accept that the disease is endemic, encourage people to take booster shots as appropriate, and otherwise take our chances (as we do with pretty much everything else).
Give me a vaccine passport any time. Better still, can I have a biometric ID card with my photo on it as well, or even instead? No worries as far as I’m concerned. My life has been an open book.
“We don’t honour the “opinions” of those who think they are safe to drink and drive. Is it so different to ask people also to be responsible and get vaccinated?”
This is a good analogy. People do drink and drive, when they do so they do so under the impression that they can do so safely. Often they arive at their destination without mishap, thereby contributing to confirmation bias in support of their behaviour.
So it is with CoVid vaccinations, wearing masks and social distances. Not to take these precautions is as anti-social as driving while under the influence and we should not be afraid to say so. These actions have consequences that are known to be possibly fatal, sometimes to those who are being anti-social, but more unfortunately also to others and in the case of CoVid to others who are very much more vulnerable than for those who have such careless disregard of others.
This is a very good article – totally agree with it. Defending people’s freedom and opposing unnecessary/authoritarian restrictions on people’s lives is great – but it has to be balanced with the good of the community and the need to prevent people doing things that might unreasonably endanger others. I think on vaccine passports, the LibDem leadership has got it wrong by forgetting to make that distinction.
Mark Argents’ article is full of “common sense” !!
I just find the comparison between drink driving and passing on a respiratory virus to be ridiculous. We accept a level of illness from Flu and other diseases as part of our social contract and going forwards it will have to be the same with COVID.
Furthermore, being vaccinated does not stop you passing it on – can’t repeat that often enough – but it does give the individual excellent protection against severe disease.
The LD’s are right on COVID – ID cards and retain the support of people like me with their stance.
No vaccine is 100% effective.
Indeed, current Covid vaccines have an efficacy against infection of around 70% three weeks after the second dose which declines over the following months to less than 50%. Data from Israel suggests that a natural infection confers an order of magnitude more protection against infection…
‘Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections’ [25th. August 2021]:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1
There is a problem with newer and more infectious variants.
All other variants have been comprehensively outcompeted by Delta which is now dominant worldwide. Absent the emergence of a more infectious variant Delta is likely to become fixated. For details of variant progression in the US scroll over this barchart…
COVID Data Tracker: Variant Proportions:
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions
The more people who ill, the faster it mutates and the greater the risk of it becoming more serious.
The more people who are vaccinated, the greater the risk of a variant emerging that is better at escaping the vaccine. Vaccination rates in the UK aren’t likely to make any meaningful difference to the potential emergence of new variants – most of the world have yet to be vaccinated. It’s also possible that the Delta variant is the most the virus can do.
What is best about this article, is in stark contrast to what is worst about our politics.
It is reflective here, in ways rarely seen. It has a point but expresses it lightly, thoughtfully.
What is wrong with our party is, on some things it says nothing, and is almost hesitant, on others it says much and is seemingly exaggerated.
I am not in the middle on covid, with the only exception being vaccine passports. On every aspect other than that, I am on the covid action side, social democrat more than social liberal, and definitely more than classical liberal, but not on this.
The reason is I can, in more classically liberal ways at least on vaccine passports, see both sides.
First, they do not eliminate risk at all, with Delta they reduce it slightly.
Secondly, they do not do as much as what I favour, stopping the risky activity all together! I would not reopen clubs, theatres, concert halls, sport, to the public yet at all.
On the other hand, if these venues are open, those who do not want to get a vaccine passport, can just not attend them. They are non essential. Where I disagree totally with the non liberal, and highly over blown, Macron, is in having vaccine passports for access to shops or hospitals. Here nobody wants this, so our party is as often, with it, and Labour, really overdoing the criticism.
I favour the approach of the article. On some policies, express a view, but do so sensibly, which is, subtly!
Ed Davey does not do subtle very well at all!