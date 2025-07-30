Rebuilding Gaza: Britain must lead with action, not just recognition

This week, Britain made a historic announcement – Prime Minister Keir Starmer will recognise the State of Palestine by September unless Israel meets strict conditions, including a ceasefire and allowing the UN to resume aid deliveries.

It’s the boldest shift in UK foreign policy for decades. But recognition alone will not clear the rubble, feed starving children, or rebuild lives. That’s why I am calling for the UK to go further – to lead the mission to rebuild Gaza.

Recognition of Palestinian statehood is long overdue. Over 140 countries have already done so. But as the UN warns that “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out” and aid convoys are looted amid chaos, recognition without a reconstruction plan risk being symbolic rather than transformational.

Why Gaza must be rebuilt

More than 60,000 Palestinians are dead, entire neighbourhoods are gone. UN experts report that over 1,000 people have been shot searching for food. The UK itself estimates 500 aid trucks a day are needed to reverse famine.

The humanitarian crisis isn’t just an emergency – it’s a moral and legal imperative. Under Article 43 of the Hague Regulations (1907), occupying powers and international actors have a duty to restore civil order and public welfare.

A Marshall Plan for Gaza

If we truly believe in a rules-based international order, then UK must lead a Marshall Plan for Gaza. My proposal has four pillars:

1. Launch a Marshall Plan for reconstruction

Gaza’s infrastructure must be rebuilt from the ground up:

Hospitals and clinics to treat the injured and sick;

Clean water, electricity, and sanitation systems to prevent disease;

Homes, schools, and universities to restore dignity and hope;

Roads and digital networks to connect Gaza to the world

This isn’t charity. It’s responsibility.

2. Deploy a neutral peacekeeping mission

Reconstruction cannot happen under bombs. Britain should press the UN to authorise a neutral international peacekeeping force to:

Oversee Israel’s full military withdrawal;

Protect civilians and aid corridors;

Support disarmament of militant groups.

We’ve done this before. In East Timor, Namibia, and Kosovo, international missions brought stability and created space for political solutions.

3. Support governance and elections

A rebuilt Gaza must also be politically legitimate. The UK should help organise free and fair elections under international supervision, support the Palestinian Authority or a credible successor, and invest in training and accountability for democratic institutions.

4. Recognise Palestine and anchor a two-state solution

Rebuilding only works if Palestinians have a state to rebuild. Recognition must be immediate; not used as a bargaining chip. The UK should move in step with France and other allies but lead with conviction.

Britain’s role: Why us?

Britain helped write the laws that define modern humanitarian obligations. We helped draft the Genocide Convention. We speak of the “rules-based international order.”

Now, we face a stark choice – will we lead in rebuilding Gaza, or leave that task to others while continuing to be seen as an arms supplier and bystander?

Our credibility is on the line – not just in the Middle East, but everywhere we claim to stand for justice.

From famine to future

Right now, the images from Gaza are of hollow-eyed children clutching empty tins, and aid trucks swarmed by starving crowds. But it doesn’t have to stay this way.

If Britain leads a Marshall Plan for Gaza, those images could change:

Doctors opening new hospitals instead of digging through rubble;

Children walking to school instead of standing in bread lines;

A Palestinian state building its future, not burying its dead.

Britain can help turn famine and rubble into recovery and renewal. But only if we act – not just speak.

* Tanvir Ahmad is a Scottish Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate with over 20 years of experience in telecommunications; A former Royal Navy Reservist, Youth Centre Manager and Founding chair of Liberal Democrats Commonwealth Forum (LDCF).