Reforming Private Renting – Making it fairer for all is within our grasp 

For those of you who follow my occasional posts this probably won’t be news, but for everyone else, yea, I’ve made a motion.

On Tuesday, at 11:10 I will be in the auditorium, moving a motion with a simple call, for our party to back the removal of Section 21 of the Housing Act (1988). For a small piece of legislation S21 (as we like to call it…) has a big impact. It’s the cause of many evictions, including so called ‘revenge eviction’, where landlords quite legally turf out tenants that they no-longer want with only two months’ notice… and often because those tenants have complained about something, such as faulty electrics or leaking walls or rooves.

S21 makes many private renters second class citizens, forced to endure circumstances that compromise their health or risk their safety, because they are poor or low waged or can’t get a foot on the ‘property ladder’. It threatens young and old, single folks and families, and as the size of the private renting population grows, it’s reaching into more of our communities.

Even Theresa May recognised its invidiousness and promised to scrap it. But in typical Tory style, her passion for improving our lot only ran as far a running a consultation on the matter (I urge you to respond to it – which our new overlord is less than likely to honour. And certainly not unless progressive parties, of which we are the epitome, hold his feet to the fire. Tim Farron has written to the new Housing Secretary to do just that.

And that’s why I’ve brought forward the motion (F37: Reforming Housing Legislation: Scrapping Section 21 ‘No Fault Evictions’). I’m delighted to count our London Mayoral candidate, Siobhan Benita, and one of our new MEPs, Luisa Porrit amongst its supporters, and I’ve had lots of words of supports. But it is a motion, and it will be debated, and voted on. So, if you’re at conference on Tuesday morning, and want to show the growing numbers of private renters the Liberal Democrats stand with them, then come and join me in the conference hall.

Scrapping S21 won’t fix our country’s broken homes infrastructure (I refuse to call it a ‘housing market’, because it’s not for many of us, and shouldn’t be one anyway), but it will be a great start towards ensuring that private renters can have homes as safe and secure as those who are fortune to own theirs.

* Mark Platt is a member of Westminster Lib Dems, a campaigner with Generation Rent, and a Private Renter.