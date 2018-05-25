Caron Lindsay

Registration opens for Autumn Conference

By | Fri 25th May 2018 - 10:25 am

The most fun any Lib Dem member can have on a day that isn’t Eurovision or Christmas or a new series of Doctor Who is Conference. Registration is now open for this year’s 4 day bash in Brighton from 15-18 September.

The registration page on the website isn’t yet open, but members should have received an email inviting them to register. The process is really quick and easy. I’ve done it in 5 minutes this morning.

As you register you get the chance to donate to the Conference Access Fund, which makes Conference possible for people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford to go. I might have liked them to put in a level in between £15 and £30 as it’s quite a step up.

You can also buy tickets for the Conference Quiz. I’ve done so as I haven’t yet managed to get to it. The attraction of Alistair Carmichael’s wit was too much to resist this time.

The interesting little quirk this year is that if you persuade a friend who has never been to Conference to go, you can get money back after Conference. If you persuade 3, you get 30% back. The Refer a Friend scheme is a new innovation aimed at boosting member attendance.

So, what are you waiting for – register early and bring some friends along too.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 25th May - 1:10pm
    As I read the article I was wondering if you would pick up the number 1 reason, and you did at the end; "Hawkish National...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 25th May - 1:06pm
    @expats I think it difficult to say that the Immigration Act 2014 should have had anything to do with the Windrush scandal - although the...
  • User AvatarJoeB 25th May - 12:27pm
    Peter, what matters is two things: 1. Who is the debtor and who is the creditor If the financial wealth in the world is held...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 25th May - 12:22pm
    Guess you can say “Goodbye” to that Nobel Peace Prize, Mr President!
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 25th May - 12:19pm
    @Nick Collins I got in too quick! However, what sometimes happened on our local Town Council was as follows: In order to avoid an election...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 25th May - 12:18pm
    Jennie, thank you for saying that. Gordon Lishman posted about community politics earlier and I wonder, if the party applied the same principles to its...