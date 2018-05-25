Registration opens for Autumn Conference

The most fun any Lib Dem member can have on a day that isn’t Eurovision or Christmas or a new series of Doctor Who is Conference. Registration is now open for this year’s 4 day bash in Brighton from 15-18 September.

The registration page on the website isn’t yet open, but members should have received an email inviting them to register. The process is really quick and easy. I’ve done it in 5 minutes this morning.

As you register you get the chance to donate to the Conference Access Fund, which makes Conference possible for people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford to go. I might have liked them to put in a level in between £15 and £30 as it’s quite a step up.

You can also buy tickets for the Conference Quiz. I’ve done so as I haven’t yet managed to get to it. The attraction of Alistair Carmichael’s wit was too much to resist this time.

The interesting little quirk this year is that if you persuade a friend who has never been to Conference to go, you can get money back after Conference. If you persuade 3, you get 30% back. The Refer a Friend scheme is a new innovation aimed at boosting member attendance.

So, what are you waiting for – register early and bring some friends along too.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings