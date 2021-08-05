The Voice

Reminder: A week to submit your motions to Scottish Conference

By | Thu 5th August 2021 - 2:44 pm

Scottish Lib Dem Autumn Conference takes place online on 8-9 October.

The deadline for submitting motions is noon next Thursday, 12th August. So get your ideas down on paper and find either a local party, organisation like Scottish Lib Dem Women or Scottish Young Liberals, or 25 members to support it. If 25 seems like a lot, remember that there are over 700 members in the Liberal Democrats Scotland group on Facebook and you can often persuade people to sign the motion whether or not they agree with it just to give it the chance of being debated.

There is some useful guidance on how to write a motion here. 

You can find out more details about the event here. 

