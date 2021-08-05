Libertarians and Liberals

The difference between Liberals and Libertarians is that Liberals position liberty within community: the limits on individual freedom are set by consideration for others. (In this Liberals follow J. S. Mill, Adam Smith’s The Theory of Moral Sentiments, and many others.) Libertarians reject the idea that individuals are rooted in communities. They are for individual freedom without qualification. For them the pursuit of individual self-interest provides the dynamic for economic growth and personal freedom; state interference only limits both.

Reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic have brought out these differences in British politics. Liberals have regretted the emergency powers that government has resorted to, but recognised that the situation required extraordinary measures. We have focussed on accountability for measures imposed, limits on how long they would last for, and a preference for voluntary compliance where possible. Libertarians, inside the government, writing for the Telegraph and sitting on the Conservative back-benches, have resisted lockdown when the evidence strongly supported it, have refused to wear masks whenever and wherever they can, and have urged the government to put the economy first and social considerations last. The exaggerated rhetoric from the Tory right has touched hysteria. William Wragg, currently Conservative MP for Hazel Grove, recently declared that the restrictions of lockdown were an “abomination” that “you’d expect in a Communist country.” (I hope the Hazel Grove Liberal Democrats will keep that quotation for future use.)

Boris Johnson, you may remember, was heard to have claimed that the success of the Oxford team that developed the Astra Zeneca vaccine was driven by ‘greed’. He thus swept away the possibility that scientists and doctors might be driven by concepts of public service rather than a simple desire to get rich. It’s notable that so many of those who dominate the Conservative Party have made their careers in high finance: a world in which large egos make for success and considerations of social responsibility are secondary at best. Saj Javid, one of the most successful self-made men in the Conservative Party, spent several years working for Chase Manhattan in New York, before becoming a director of Deutsche Bank International. He has spoken of his agreement with the philosophy of Ayn Rand, whose influence on libertarian Republicans rested on her celebration of the selfish individualism of dynamic men.

Mark Carney’s new book, Values, is a powerful defence of liberalism against libertarianism by the former Bank of England governor. He argues that our market economy should not be allowed to extend into becoming also a market society, in which the only values that matter are monetary. His seven ‘key values’ are solidarity, fairness, responsibility, resilience, sustainability, dynamism and humility – and he talks about compassion as a necessary ingredient in all of these. Minouche Shafik, his former deputy governor, now Director of the London School of Economics, makes a similar case in What We Owe each Other: a New Social Contract. Both of these are worth reading over the summer, to quote against right-wing Tories.

Liberals face delicate decisions in balancing the competing principles of liberty and community, of individual choice and social solidarity. An emergency on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic has posed difficult choices, on vaccination, lockdowns, and masks as well as spending priorities. Libertarians on the right have wanted to deny the issue of solidarity; there were demonstrations in Whitehall in July against any continuing restrictions, as infections were rising again. Their prejudice against the concept of ‘public service’ and the public sector is so strong that they would rather spend £37bn on outsourcing companies and consultants than turn to the on-the-ground expertise of local authorities, and instinctively hold down NHS and state teacher salaries even as they pay high fees themselves for private providers.

We need to spell out these differences to the activists we try to recruit and the voters we want to win over. Britain is a generous society; most of its people are motivated by better values than naked self-interest. Liberalism is a generous philosophy, committed to promote the well-being of all our citizens. Libertarianism is a philosophy of selfishness which denies social constraints and obligations.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.