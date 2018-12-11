Tahir Maher

Reminder: Christmas Competition

To celebrate and get in the mood for the festive season I thought that we could have a writing competition.  As many of you (on average at least 4,500 members visit the Lib Dem Voice site every day) write articles, read them or comment I propose a Christmas Article Competition.

The proposed Competition Rules are:

  • An Article should not be more than 550 words;
  • The article in each of the specified areas will be jointly judged by representatives identified as experts in that area by Lib Dem Voice and Lib Dem editors;
  • The starting date for the competition starts as of 28th November to 17th December;
  • The title of your article for the competition should start with the words “Competition: … followed by the title of your article”

Basic criteria when assessing each article will be:

  • The originality of the article;
  • That the article is within the stipulated maximise length required (550 words);
  • Generally, how well has the article presented its argument on the subject matter;
  • We will only accept one submission for each subject area per person (as stated below);

The article must relate to one of the following areas:

  1. How can the Lib Dems further promote their Green policies;
  2. How do you propose that the Lib Dem get their message across in mass media;
  3. What are the three main messages that the Lib Dems must get across for the local elections in May 2019;
  4. How would you go about raising funds for your local party;
  5. Why be a Liberal Democrat?
  6. How can we reduce inequality?
  7. Increasingly we have a divided country, what can the Liberal Democrats do to promote more tolerance in society?

The winner will be announced before Christmas and the winning author of the article will receive a small Christmas hamper.

So good luck.

 

 

* Tahir Maher is a former Chair of South Central Liberal Democrats and lives in Wokingham.

