Why a People’s Vote enhances democracy

Of course we should have a vote on the final Brexit deal.

Because otherwise, we’re giving a free pass to the Brexit campaign of 2016 to say whatever they want, regardless of whether it’s achievable.

The Brexiteers could have promised 100% employment, free homes for everyone and class sizes of 10 if they wanted to. And then when the public voted for Brexit and none of this occurred, they could just say it’s too late. Brexit means Brexit. Anything else is frustrating the result of the referendum.

There comes a point when, if what was promised before the referendum is nothing like what has been achieved in reality, that mandate needs to be held to account. We need to know if the public support the actual Brexit which is staring them in the face – rather than the one which was pitched to them two years ago on completely different terms.

We clearly reached that point a long time ago.

The Brexit campaign was based on a vision of Brexit which just hasn’t happened. £350 million to the NHS per week? A generous trade deal with the EU? An economically more prosperous country? None of that has happened.

If the Leave Campaign had campaigned for May’s Brexit Deal, or for No Deal, they would clearly have lost under either circumstance. That’s why I don’t like it when people justify a People’s Vote by saying that the public have a right to change their mind. This isn’t about changing minds. This Brexit was never voted for in the first place.

Our Prime Minister doesn’t support Brexit. Our Parliament doesn’t support Brexit. The only reason that we are pursuing this policy is because it is “what the people want”. When so much has changed since the vote in 2016, shouldn’t we at least check that this really is “what the people want”? What’s the harm – from a democratic point of view? If the public really do want this version of Brexit then they will vote for it. No one is overturning anything. The public will get their way.

It’s so easy to feel uneasy about the accusations that we are trying to subvert the will of the people, or tell the public that they got it wrong, and that they should try again. The Brexiteers argue that MPs voted for the referendum to take place in the first place, that no one ever mentioned another referendum during the 2016 campaign, and that the supporters of a People’s Vote care more about staying in the EU than actual democracy.

But these arguments are just a mixture of ad-hominems and criticisms of past positions of MPs who could never have known how far the Brexit campaign would diverge from the reality of what could be achieved.

They can’t escape from this basic democratic principle. If you say that you are going to deliver something, and deliver something completely different, then that needs to be held to account. Otherwise we make a sham of democracy.

