Why a People’s Vote enhances democracy

Of course we should have a vote on the final Brexit deal.
Because otherwise, we’re giving a free pass to the Brexit campaign of 2016 to say whatever they want, regardless of whether it’s achievable.
The Brexiteers could have promised 100% employment, free homes for everyone and class sizes of 10 if they wanted to. And then when the public voted for Brexit and none of this occurred, they could just say it’s too late. Brexit means Brexit. Anything else is frustrating the result of the referendum.
There comes a point when, if what was promised before the referendum is nothing like what has been achieved in reality, that mandate needs to be held to account. We need to know if the public support the actual Brexit which is staring them in the face – rather than the one which was pitched to them two years ago on completely different terms.
We clearly reached that point a long time ago.
The Brexit campaign was based on a vision of Brexit which just hasn’t happened. £350 million to the NHS per week? A generous trade deal with the EU? An economically more prosperous country? None of that has happened.
If the Leave Campaign had campaigned for May’s Brexit Deal, or for No Deal, they would clearly have lost under either circumstance. That’s why I don’t like it when people justify a People’s Vote by saying that the public have a right to change their mind. This isn’t about changing minds. This Brexit was never voted for in the first place.
Our Prime Minister doesn’t support Brexit. Our Parliament doesn’t support Brexit. The only reason that we are pursuing this policy is because it is “what the people want”. When so much has changed since the vote in 2016, shouldn’t we at least check that this really is “what the people want”? What’s the harm – from a democratic point of view? If the public really do want this version of Brexit then they will vote for it. No one is overturning anything. The public will get their way.
It’s so easy to feel uneasy about the accusations that we are trying to subvert the will of the people, or tell the public that they got it wrong, and that they should try again. The Brexiteers argue that MPs voted for the referendum to take place in the first place, that no one ever mentioned another referendum during the 2016 campaign, and that the supporters of a People’s Vote care more about staying in the EU than actual democracy.
But these arguments are just a mixture of ad-hominems and criticisms of past positions of MPs who could never have known how far the Brexit campaign would diverge from the reality of what could be achieved.
They can’t escape from this basic democratic principle. If you say that you are going to deliver something, and deliver something completely different, then that needs to be held to account. Otherwise we make a sham of democracy.
* Ben is a Councillor in Sutton, and has been a member of the party since the 2015 election. He used to work for the Sutton Liberal Democrats as a volunteer organiser, but now works for a charity focusing on poverty and inequality in London. He is particularly interested in inequality, mental health, political reform and criminal justice.
Have a look at Ashcroft’s polling on Con home
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2018/12/lord-ashcroft-my-new-brexit-poll-people-are-tipping-further-away-from-mays-deal.html
As I see it, it looks like we’d end up in the same position.
Let’s not send £39 Billion to the EU, we could spend it on the NHS instead.
Take control of our fisheries.
They’re trying to steal our Brexit.
and so on.
The current Brexit Secretary declined to say how much money the government had spent in contesting this losing case. He said that all the bills are not in yet, which implies that a row of top silks, who do not come cheap, had been contracted with an open chequebook. They should put their bills in (known in the trade as “costs”).
The winning case was crowdfunded. Litigants had to provide personal guarantees.
Hi
I agree fully with Jenny Barnes. I support brexit ( as I have whenever I have posted on here). I dislike May’s terrible deal and would reject it instantly.
I have not problem with people campaigning for a 2nd (3rd) referendum although I still think logically the result of the first referendum should be honoured/implemented first. I.e. The UK leaves the EU as mandated, then the 2nd referendum is to rejoin the EU.
Where Jenny is correct is the strength of the arguments that will be at the ‘remain’ side because the 2016 ref result was not seen to be honoured.
Bad faith/betrayal by politicians on top of:
Restoring sovereignty/control
Not giving £39Billion
control of economy, laws, judicial system (and fish) and so on.
These are powerful arguments. I personally believe a 2nd vote would result in a vote to leave (with no deal) once more. Remember huge numbers of brexit voters felt they had nothing to lose last time. Nothing has changed for them? Except be told they were wrong and the denial of their decision if another ref were to be held.