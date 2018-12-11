So it looks like there might be a Tory leadership contest after all…..

The rumours have been circulating all evening, but if Kuenssberg and Peston are now saying it, there has to be some plausibility to the story:

Hearing that SirGraham Brady has asked to see the PM after #pmqs tmrw, and multiple sources, including senior tories and a cabinet minister, telling us tonight they believe the threshold of 48 letters has been reached – v unlikely to be any confirmation until tomorrow — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 11, 2018

I said on @itvnews that predicting when @theresa_may goes is mug’s game. But someone I actually trust in all this tells me the 48 letters threshold for no-confidence vote In her by Tory MPs has been passed. Might be wrong. And I might be a prize mug. But thought I should mention — Robert Peston (@Peston) December 11, 2018

Our Layla got a bit over-excited:

Oh man. Good night all. Let us see what tomorrow may (or May not…see what I kinda did there? No? Ok will stick to day job) bring. https://t.co/EZBPmaiGQN — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) December 11, 2018

How very unlike the Conservative Party to embroil itself in its own self-indulgent civil war at a time of national crisis.

Of course, even if the ERG has managed to get itself sufficiently together to submit the letters and settle on a chosen candidate, maybe even one who has had a haircut recently, getting the letters in is only the first part of the job. They then have to persuade a majority of their Tory colleagues to back them to force a leadership contest. Apparently there was a huge amount of cheering coming from their meeting last night, and we can probably assume that it wasn’t because they were happy that Joe Sugg had got to the final of Strictly.

I can’t help but think back to 1990 when Mrs Thatcher was on borrowed time. Then, her toppling was really exciting. An out of touch, seemingly heartless Prime Minister who had done so much to eat away at the fabric of our communities, who had encouraged selfish and uncaring attitudes, was on her way out. The likely successors, patrician and Tory though two of them were, seemed like an improvement. Then the choice was made by Tory MPs. Michael Heseltine was the challenger and was punished for his disloyalty. Douglas Hurd was the patrician foreign secretary and John Major the Chancellor who, conveniently had wisdom teeth out and a weekend off at the crucial moment and then emerged innocently victorious.

Nobody thought he’d be around for long. Everyone expected the Tories to lose in 1992, but people seemed to like him and his normality and the soapbox he dragged round the country. To be fair, he was and is a genuinely decent human being and that came across to people. Friends of mine who worked in Westminster at the time were shocked to have doors opened for them by Major after he became PM. That said, 10th April 1992 goes down as one of the most disappointing days of my life.

He spent most of his term in office fighting the “bastards” in his own party, the malign, reckless right whose small-state, xenophobic ideology is so toxic. The way they scapegoat entire groups of people is utterly sickening. Today’s lot are so much worse and they could be on the brink of taking over not just the Conservative Party but the country. If one of them becomes PM, they will try to drive us over the No Deal cliff in their honeymoon period. They likely won’t succeed because there is a majority in the Parliament who don’t want that outcome, but the whole thing is a mess.

108 days before we are scheduled to leave the European Union, we should be much more organised and together. Instead the only deal that is currently possible is terrible news for us and there is no alternative plan that unites enough MPs to push it through.

Of course, May might see off any challenge and, newly emboldened, could do what she should have done in the first place and sought allies across parties to find a less destructive solution to the Brexit nightmare. Alternatively, the party might look to a Rudd or a Javid to bring a more stable outcome.

However the electorate for leadership elections is a Tory membership who, more than any other group of people, want Brexit and a hard-as-you-like Brexit at that.

So while there was an element of getting out the popcorn and watching with expectant amusement in 1990, now it’s a lot more terrifying. There is a much greater threat to our future, to our democracy than there ever has been before. If you’re not frightened, you should be. But we should channel that fear into doing all we can to achieve the fair, free and open society, where no-one is enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity that we dream of. If there was a time to get our message right, to show what we stand for and who we stand with, it’s now.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings