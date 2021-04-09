NewsHound

Rennie marks 10,000 deaths of people with Covid-19 in Scotland

By | Fri 9th April 2021 - 11:15 am

Responding to Scotland having passed 10,000 deaths from covid-19, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“When I think of 10,000 deaths, I think of 10,000 broken families and friends. I think of the pain and the loss. 

“For their sake we must learn the lessons of what went right and what went wrong.   

“With one of the highest numbers of people dead in Europe, Scotland has a special responsibility to conduct an early public inquiry. That inquiry must look at the lack of testing for new care home residents, the lack of preparation in the summer for the second wave in the autumn and the lack of asymptomatic testing to hunt down and drive out the virus.” 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Antony Watts
    You know, the more we debate these things and invent stupid names for them like BLAC and BLM etc, the more we lose the essential issues. Freedom and equality. ...
  • Nigel Jones
    @Geoff Reid: "tackling the power of Britain's mainstream newspapers is an awesome task" and we could include other media too, but it needs to be done and not ...
  • David Evans
    Aidan, I'm sorry, but your article, despite trying to raise what should be an important issue, is instead rather confused, inaccurate and even downright mislead...
  • David Raw
    @ Peter Davies That's an assertion. I would be grateful for an explanation. And of course, you'd better be prepared with a convincing response when the ri...
  • Helen Dudden
    I agree, that all lives matter. Being someone who practices Judaism and being disabled I was told I had two thing's not in my favour. Until society respects, ...