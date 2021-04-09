The Cost of Local Democracy

I often wonder what could be done to reduce the cost of democracy, particularly now when the public finances are stretched to absolute limits and when the national debt is rapidly rising. When I was a serving Councillor, someone who originally comes from Poland, where the political system is different, I often questioned the election cycle in the UK and I never really understood why it is that we need to have elections every year; either to the Local or County Council.

My “election cycle scepticism” was magnified when I was told that it cost annually on average £100,000 to set up and run the local elections in Welwyn Hatfield. I thought that if, for example, the elections were to take place every other year, the taxpayer would save £500,000 in one decade only. It is potentially a lot of additional resources for one Local Authority. This significant amount of money could support a number of projects in our neighbourhoods.

Some of my colleagues argued that the current system offers and safeguards political stability and it also protects the Local Authorities from “overnight changes”. However, what if a particular area is incompetently led or governed? I would actually argue that sometimes drastic changes of leadership in towns and cities up and down the country are far better for our communities than a slow and often painful changes to our “democratic circumstances”.

Interestingly in Poland, the Local Council elections take place every 5 years.

With an overall population of just over 120,000, there are 48 Councillors in Welwyn Hatfield representing 16 wards. Equally, in neighbouring Stevenage with a population just under 90,000, there are 39 elected Councillors representing 13 wards. It does a lot, doesn’t it? I remember raising this issue at one of the Council meetings. Of course, my idea was rejected. After my intervention, I also recall receiving a number of unpleasant comments from some of my fellow Councillors. I was well aware that less regular election cycles or reduction in the number of Councillors could mean that my chances of being re-elected might have been significantly narrowed.

I’ve recently read in one of the national newspapers that a total of 2,802 staff were paid at least £100,000 in 2019-2020 with 693 receiving salaries above £150,000. I found it staggering that a former Deputy Chief Executive of Coventry City Council received the largest single pay package, an astonishing £573,660. Essex County Council employed 40 people on pay of £100,000 each.

Due to the pandemic, many of our Local Authorities have recently announced a rise in tax bills, well above the inflation rate. As a taxpayer, I recognise the importance of paying extra into the system, which has been so heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis. I am happy to contribute more to ensure that our key services aren’t hit by further and draconian cuts. When our MP’s argue whether our nurses should receive a marginal pay increase, which in actual terms is a pay cut, I wonder whether the pandemic gives us an opportunity to revisit the cost of the local democracy, which could include the number of Councillors in our districts or our pay structures.

In my view, the debate ought to happen and it should happen quite soon. I also feel that the voice of citizens must remain at the heart of any changes to the local democratic framework. This is something that I would never compromise. Moreover, in times when many of us feel disconnected with the political process, this actually might be a good moment to reflect on ways in which the “system” represents its people and contemplate possible solutions, which could strengthen and enhance the political dialogue. It is not an easy task, but who doesn’t like a good challenge?!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor