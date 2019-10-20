Repeated delays to Brexit are down to the failure of Conservative leaders to persuade their own, and partner, MPs

We get comments here on Liberal Democrat Voice of this type from Simon today:
If you want to try to frustrate and cancel Brexit that’s up to you, you won’t succeed because eventually the majority will win. In the meantime you are just making people’s lives a misery. All this stuff about workers rights and the environment is nonsense scaremongering, any government that tried to do it would get voted out, that’s why we have votes albeit you don’t respect them.
This line of argument ignores reality.
The people who stopped the May deal being approved three times were Conservative MPs – the ERG – who voted against it each time. Yes, extreme Brexiteers and Euro-Sceptics stopped May’s deals – not the Liberal Democrats. They indicated support for her negotiating strategy in December 2017 but then withdrew it later. On 15th January 2019 May’s deal had no less than 118 Tory MPs voting against it, including the Eurosceptic’s Eurosceptic, Sir Bill Cash, plus Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
The key people who stopped Johnson’s deal being approved on Saturday were the partners of the Conservatives – the DUP – who voted against the government and for the Letwin amendment.
It is normal for party leaders to be able to persuade at least their own MPs and partner MPs to support their proposals.
Opposition MPs tend to oppose.
The failure to pass a deal so far has been down to a basic failure of Conservative leaders to be able to propose a deal which their own Conservative MPs vote for and which their supply partners, the DUP vote for.
So it is really is ludicrous to be coming to the Liberal Democrats to make accusations at us for being consistent in our approach to European matters for over 60 years!
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
“The people who stopped the May deal being approved three times were Conservative MPs – the ERG – who voted against it each time……not The Liberal Democrats” ????
Regardless or otherwise of the merits of the May deal, the people who stopped it were the those who voted against it. An ERG “No” vote and a Lib Dem “No” vote are functionally identical. There is only one No lobby in any case. Those chatting in the queue were a mix of Remainers and Leavers.
ALL Lib Dems apart from Nick Clegg voted to have the referendum. As far as I know they just voted “Aye”. They wouldn’t have qualified that with “well we’re only voting for the referendum because we think it will go our way!”
The SNP don’t have that problem. They weren’t in favour of the referendum in the first place – which is of course fair enough.
Opposition MPs tend to oppose
Yes, but they should not oppose for opposing sake.
It is also the job of her majesties opposition to hold the government to account, not to oppose for opposing sake, something that labour does not seem able to grasp.
All Mp’s of parliament are responsible for holding up brexit, some more than others which I have no doubt will be reflected at the next ballot box.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the south west for libdems and whether it is lost for a further election cycle
The European Union will play for time rather than rush to decide on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reluctant request to delay Brexit again, diplomats with the bloc said after a 15-minute meeting on Sunday.
The fractious British Parliament refused to vote on Johnson’s new Brexit withdrawal deal on Saturday, a move that forced him to seek a third postponement of Britain’s departure from the bloc. It has so far been envisaged for Oct. 31.
At a rare Sunday meeting of ambassadors of the 27 states that will make up the EU after Brexit, the diplomats decided to forward Johnson’s deal to the European Parliament for its required approval. The EU chamber sits in Strasbourg next week.
