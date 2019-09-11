Patrick Maxwell

Revoking Article 50 is a highly risky strategy

By | Wed 11th September 2019 - 10:15 am

Death is in charge of the clattering train!

(Edwin James Milliken)

The now seemingly inevitable general election that we are doomed to endure will without a doubt be one of the most divisive and decisive in British political history. Boris Johnson’s strategy is to divide the Remain vote and set himself as the people’s champion – no matter how irrational that theory is. Labour, who plan to try a rerun of their 2017 campaign and put Jeremy Corbyn forwards as a radical, reforming leader, and polling miserably for an opposition to a disastrous government. Dominic Cummings is intent on capturing northern working-class seats who want a no-deal Brexit, as he successfully did for the Leave campaign in 2016.

Both main parties will have to offer manifestos that capture the public imagination and offer clear paths forward. They will have unfunded spending sprees, promises of immigration caps, and patriotic tirades. No change there, then. The sceptre of Brexit does, however, add an extra dimension – the polarisation that has divided the country will shape any public vote.

For the Lib Dems to succeed, they need to offer a new message disenfranchised voters, beyond the boundaries of the Remain-Leave divide.

Jo Swinson’s announcement that the party will be arguing in their manifesto for an unequivocal reversal of the referendum result must be treated with caution therefore. Many voters on both sides of a traditional Liberal base – Tory voters despairing at the economic crisis of a no-deal and Labour voters outraged at Corbyn – are not natural Leave voters. Neither are they going to be brought over, I suspect, by the option of revoking Brexit without a public vote. Voters who want to revoke Article 50 would pick the Lib Dems as the main pro-European voice in Parliament as it is. This latest move brings little support and many even detract from it.

Brexit has divided many, but beyond the date Britain leaves the argument for revoking will become less. The argument for another referendum will become more credible, as the consequences of the exit become clearer, and the powerful Remain voice is no longer the establishment.

The recent surge in Lib Dem support and new recruits in parliament show that a new, radical liberal movement has palpable support nationally. This requires new policies that can bring swing voters over and ensure that the party does not continue to fall foul of the first-part-the-post method that shows no sign of being reformed.

These include drugs policy, promoting a form of compassionate capitalism, and furthering the modernisation of the country’s constitution towards a secular future. All of these can be put forward in a manifesto that offers a brighter future. Voters will not come round if they are only pounded by the admittedly droll news of Brexit shenanigans.

The vicious attack on the democratic system of government that Boris Johnson has initiated and the expulsion of his moderate MPs shows that he has let his party be taken to the extremes by Cummings et al. In this he has copied Corbyn’s Putinism and forced moderates to either be pushed or saved through divine revelation. Millions of voters will be wanting a new voice to offer a moderate voice. Ignoring a democratic vote and not concentrating on securing another will not further the Lib Dem’s cause. It’s time to stop the clattering train and time to create new movement that speaks for many, not the populist infused, polarising extremes.

* Patrick Maxwell is a Liberal Democrat member and political blogger at www.gerrymander.blog and a commentator at bbench.co.uk.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 11th Sep - 10:00am
    Nick Da Costa, Thank you for posting this. I am surprised that you did not take the description of one of the amendments on F10...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 11th Sep - 9:49am
    Firstly it is nice to see this report. I wondered if one is normally done on the amendments and I wondered who would do it...
  • User AvatarSandra Hammett 11th Sep - 9:45am
    The current thought says that the Tories are tearing themselves to pieces, the Brexit Party are a bunch of extremists (with 30% of the EU...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 11th Sep - 9:40am
    What a wonderful tribute from John Major.... and how moving there can be such respect and affection across the parties - something sadly that we...
  • User AvatarMichael Romberg 11th Sep - 9:36am
    @Peter Martin We should - and certainly I do - accept the 2016 referendum. So the government is right to pursue Brexit. But a decision...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 11th Sep - 9:35am
    Thomas is right that we should be 'once bitten, twice shy' about coalition. It is worth remembering that whilst we might dream of going from...