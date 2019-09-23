Mark Valladares

Riding the enthusiasm wave, some thoughts going forward and a Presidential race update…

Mon 23rd September 2019

Well, that was a pretty good Conference, wasn’t it? Passion, enthusiasm, and a whole bunch of people I’d never met before. I have to admit that I left Bournemouth rather more enthusiastic than I was when I arrived.

And so, what to do with all of that enthusiasm? Well, I’d like to try a few things.

Firstly, our new members are still feeling their way into the Party, and that offers an opportunity for the various groups withing the Party – Specified Associated Organisations, Associated Organisations, thinktanks, pressure groups and the like, to reach out to new people. So, if you are on the Executive Committee of one such group, why not write something for us, telling readers what you do and why, perhaps advertising future events you might be running?

Secondly, I really ought to try to commission more articles, as suggested by one of our more illustrious readers (he might have a beard and come from north of the Watford Gap). So, if you’re doing something interesting, and it crosses my line of sight, you might well hear from me.

We rather need someone to cover Parliament for us too. I somewhat erratically cover the Lords for reasons that will be obvious to those of you who know me, but we don’t really cover the Commons much, possibly because it can be a bit depressing. So, if anyone fancies it, preferably in an informative but not too serious manner, get in touch.

Finally, we’ve now published an opening salvo from each of the declared Presidential candidates;

and from here on in, we’ve offered each candidate a weekly slot, first come, first served. Of course, if any other candidate emerges (and there is still a week left for further candidates to emerge, if anyone out there is seized by an urge to run and can get the required number of nominations), we’ll naturally offer them a similar opportunity. Readers are reminded that Liberal Democrat Voice will be taking its usual neutral position with regard to internal party elections.

And so, let the week commence!

