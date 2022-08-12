Ron Waddell’s funeral to take place on 16th August – livestream available

You may remember we brought you the sad news that much-loved former Scottish Lib Dem Chief Exec died suddenly on 17th July.

As I wrote at the time:

In every single conversation I have had with people about Ron in the past two days, the words kind and gentle have featured very highly. He was a lovely man, always wise and one of those people who could instantly calm a frazzled situation or, dare I say, bruised egos. He was one of the best humans, gone way too soon.

Ron’s wife Sandra Grieve would like us to share details of his funeral, which will take place next Tuesday, 16th August, at 1pm at Holy Trinity Church in Mapperley.

Sandra is aware that not everybody who wants to be there will be able to travel so the service will be livestreamed. Sandra and Ron moved to Derbyshire to be closer to their family in 2016. They lived in Lanark for a long time before that and the service will be conducted by their minister from there, Rev Bryan Kerr, who has helped organise the streaming. Details of how to join are at the end of this post.

Jim Wallace, former Scottish Lib Dem Leader, Lib Dem Lords Leader and Scottish FIrst Minister knew Ron for many years. He said to me:

On Tuesday, we shall gather in Mapperley and online to pay tribute to Ron, a great Liberal, and to offer to Sandra and the family our comfort and support. I knew Ron from days of Scottish Young Liberal conferences in the late 1970s. He served both the Scottish Liberal Party and Scottish Liberal Democrats in many different roles and ways, but always with enthusiasm and commitment. What a number of his party acquaintances may not know, is just how well respected he was in his other career as a teacher and education administrator. Talking to people who were Ron’s colleagues in politics or in education, similar comments re-echo: “wonderfully kind”, “caring and compassionate”, “loyal”, “unflappable” and “a good sense of humour”. Ron’s was a life cut short all too soon, but through his contributions to politics, education and in the communities where he lived, it was a life well lived.

The details of the live stream are as follows;

For folks joining live – https://ondemand.greyfriars.church. If people have a smart TV and they are watching at home they can use the YouTube app on their TV or digital provider (Sky etc) and search for ‘Lanark Greyfriars’, click on the ‘upcoming live streams’ section and the live broadcast should be available to view. The holding screen has the picture of Ron on the broadcast. (The direct YouTube link is https://youtu.be/gDXDx2PwpHQ) Afterwards people will be able to view the service at the same link (although it might not be the first video on the list) but they can watch it directly at https://vimeo.com/langreyfriars/ronwaddell People can also listen live to the audio feed of the service by dialling 01555807519 (local rate call charges apply) … it will say we are live on Sundays at 11am and hold to listen to the service. If people simply dial, listen to the welcome message and hold then they will join the live feed. The live feed should be available from 12:40pm should anyone want to test their system.

Our love goes to Sandra, her family and everyone who is mourning Ron. Please feel free to share memories of Ron in the comments.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings