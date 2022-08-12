North Shropshire Lib Dem election HQ saved from flames

Phew! What a scorcher! That’s a phrase we have rarely heard in the UK since 1976. Here in Shropshire, the Shropshire Star reported yesterday seven combine harvester fires over the last week. There have been a at least a couple of more fires since, including at Soulton Hall.

Soulton Hall has a particular place in the history of the Lib Dems and our current fightback against the Tories. After the enforced resignation of Owen Paterson amid a typical Tory scandal, Soulton Hall became the base for Helen Morgan’s successful campaign to replace him.

Two days ago, farmer and Lib Dem supporter Tim Ashton was combining a wheat field. The combine harvester developed problems. Tim quickly realised that quenching the subsequent fire was “like using a thimble to bale an ocean”. The fire was at risk of spreading to the nearby historic Soulton Hall. Working with a neighbouring farmer, a firebreak was created and Shropshire Fire & Rescue arrived to dowse down the wreckage. A small area of crop was lost along with the combine but Soulton Hall and part of Lib Dem history was saved.

I cannot recall so many combine harvester fires in such a short period. It is sign, as Tim says during his BBC radio interview, of climate change. It is also a warning that while the ambient temperature may only be around 30°, locally there are hotter spots where fire risk is high.

"It was like using a thimble to bale an ocean. The fire spread so rapidly, I couldn't use the steps to get off the engine bay" Tim Ashton from @SoultonHall had a lucky escape when his combine burst in to flames.https://t.co/GYTP7a91zB — BBC Shropshire (@BBCShropshire) August 11, 2022

Oh dear. Everyone is OK. The combine, not really. pic.twitter.com/Ja8yLpUuGr — Tim Ashton (@_Tim_Ashton) August 10, 2022

Today has mostly been press on this. We did so well to contain this fire to the machine and a few square meters of stubble. pic.twitter.com/FIsCHqbM6o — Tim Ashton (@_Tim_Ashton) August 11, 2022

…another combine fire within a mile of us… pic.twitter.com/UPoVb3rJ8t — Tim Ashton (@_Tim_Ashton) August 11, 2022

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.