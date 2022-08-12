North Shropshire Lib Dem election HQ saved from flames

Phew! What a scorcher! That’s a phrase we have rarely heard in the UK since 1976. Here in Shropshire, the Shropshire Star reported yesterday seven combine harvester fires over the last week. There have been a at least a couple of more fires since, including at Soulton Hall.

Soulton Hall has a particular place in the history of the Lib Dems and our current fightback against the Tories. After the enforced resignation of Owen Paterson amid a typical Tory scandal, Soulton Hall became the base for Helen Morgan’s successful campaign to replace him.

Two days ago, farmer and Lib Dem supporter Tim Ashton was combining a wheat field. The combine harvester developed problems. Tim quickly realised that quenching the subsequent fire was “like using a thimble to bale an ocean”. The fire was at risk of spreading to the nearby historic Soulton Hall. Working with a neighbouring farmer, a firebreak was created and Shropshire Fire & Rescue arrived to dowse down the wreckage. A small area of crop was lost along with the combine but Soulton Hall and part of Lib Dem history was saved.

I cannot recall so many combine harvester fires in such a short period. It is sign, as Tim says during his BBC radio interview, of climate change. It is also a warning that while the ambient temperature may only be around 30°, locally there are hotter spots where fire risk is high.

 

 

Soulton Hall with some of the election team

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

One Comment

  • Yeovil Yokel 12th Aug '22 - 10:07am

    I can speak from personal experience that machinery fires amongst flammable crops can be truly frightening. It sounds like Tim and his neighbour kept their heads and managed the incident well before the fire service arrived. Here in S. Somerset we’re hoping for a little rain early next week to dampen the vegetation and reduce the temperature, until then we’re being extra-cautious and combining has been proceeding more slowly than normal.

