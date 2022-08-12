Truss looks to be the winning loser in Cheltenham races

By | Fri 12th August 2022 - 8:31 am

Max Wilkinson, who wrote earlier today on LDV about the Cheltenham navel gazing, features in today’s Guardian. Political correspondent Peter Walker wrote:

“Sitting in a town centre pub converted from an imposing former courthouse, Max Wilkinson, a local Liberal Democrat councillor who competed against Chalk in 2019 and will also fight the next election, says the imminent change of leader has not overly changed voter sentiment…

In 2019, the incumbent Tory MP, the former solicitor general Alex Chalk, held off the Liberal Democrats by just 981 votes, and one local Conservative conceded they expect to lose the seat by 5,000-plus votes next time.”

That’s positive news but the tortuous leadership election must end first. (Please let it end soon!)

Predicting that Truss will win, Wilkinson said:

Since they deposed Johnson, nothing has changed on the doorstep. Johnson was driving people away, but it’s the failures over areas like the NHS and the cost of living that is enduring.

Wilkinson also predicts that Truss will prove toxic to local voters. He said the leadership contest is taking place in a “totally parallel universe” to that experienced by most locals:

Conservative voters and Conservative members are extremely different people. This is a problem for the party. They haven’t really grasped that the people they need to retain are just interested in other stuff.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • slamdac
    This article is asking the party to make the same mistakes that the Remain movement made both both during and after the EU Referendum campaign....
  • John Bicknell
    It seems that Liz Truss is on course to be PM in a few weeks. I have not been impressed with either her presentational abilities, or policy positions; she seem...
  • Michael BG
    Joe Bourke, I wrote, “The Manifesto Working Group is likely to have to consider which tax changes to include in the manifesto unless there is a specific Wo...
  • Peter Watson
    @Fiona "Danny was wrong." And the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change (who commissioned the Wood Review that led to Danny Alexander's announcement...
  • Andy Hyde
    Nigel, National Grid only owned the gas transmission network, not the gas resource. As they still do the electricity transmission system, at least in England an...