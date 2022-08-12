Simon McGrath

English Heritage plaque unveiled to Dadabhai Naoroji

By | Fri 12th August 2022 - 11:55 am

A Blue Plaque has been installed on the house at  72 Anerley Park, Penge where Dadabhai Naoroji lived. Naoroji was the first  Indian elected as an MP ( by 5 votes!), one of the founders of the Indian National Congress and a leading member of the Zoroastrian community. A recent biography was reviewed by me on LDV here.

The unveiling included a Zoroastrian  prayer and a number of speeches about his life.  Representing the Lib Dems at the unveiling  were myself, Cllr Julie Ireland Leader of the Lib Dems on Bromley Council , Amna Ahmad the Party’s Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities and local Lib Dem and former Director of Policy at LD HQ , Neil Stockley.

Cllr Julie Ireland said:

 I frequently drive past this house and had no idea that it had been the home of such a distinguished Liberal. Dadabhai Naoroji was an extraordinary man – he wasn’t just interested in India, he was outspoken in his support for women’s rights and their right to education and a supporter of Home Rule for Ireland.  We are proud that  he was a former resident of Bromley

Amna Ahmad said :

It was an honour to be at this unveiling.  Naoroji’s achievement of being elected  to the House of Commons – with a majority of 5 – was extraordinary. We have much to do when it comes to engaging with ethnic minorities voters, and getting more MPs and councillors elected, but always vital to remember our history as a party.

The Party recognises  ‘The Grand Old Man of India” with an annual award   ” Presented annually to the local Party that has done most to promote ethnic minority participants to elected office as Councillors, Assembly Members,  or Members of Parliament” and his picture is one of those people can choose to have on their membership card.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Saif Al-Saadoon 12th Aug '22 - 12:04pm

    It’s great to see that men of strong principles and service to their community, honoured by the LibDem. This one is a confirmation that good work is never forgotten.
    The Plaque is fitting and beautiful.
    Thank you

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Watson
    @David Rogers "Peter Watson did not directly ascribe a “London bias” to Lord Wallace" Apologies if that was the impression I gave. I was trying to list ste...
  • expats
    Truss and Sunak are like hucksters at a carnival; each trying to outdo the other with more and more unbelievable claims..."His two-headed boy is a fake; come an...
  • Jeff
    Phew! What a scorcher! That’s a phrase we have rarely heard in the UK since 1976. This summer is on track to be around 2˚C less of a scorcher than ...
  • Peter Hirst
    We should be advocating as well as a programme of home insulation, urgent investment on further renewable energy and incentives for heat pumps to be installed t...
  • Saif Al-Saadoon
    It’s great to see that men of strong principles and service to their community, honoured by the LibDem. This one is a confirmation that good work is never for...