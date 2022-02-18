Sal Brinton shortlisted for Anthony Nolan award

Last night the winners were announced for the Anthony Nolan Supporters awards. Amongst the nominees in the category for Political Supporter of the year was our own Sal Brinton, Lib Dem Health and Social Care spokesperson in the House of Lords and former President of the Liberal Democrats.

The citation reads:

Baroness Sal Brinton Sal has been a committed parliamentary advocate for Clinically Extremely Vulnerable people during the pandemic and has helped to raise the profile of Anthony Nolan with senior ministers and officials, enabling Anthony Nolan to take policy asks straight to government.

Congratulations to Sal on the shortlisting, and to Clive Betts MP on winning this category.

Fellow nominees @MarkTamiMP, @marionfellows and @SalBrinton, we want to say a huge thank you for using your platform to raise the concerns of our patients in parliament. A round of applause is in order! 👏 #AnthonyNolanAwards — Anthony Nolan (@AnthonyNolan) February 17, 2022





* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.