Mary Reid

Sal Brinton shortlisted for Anthony Nolan award

By | Fri 18th February 2022 - 3:44 pm

Last night the winners were announced for the Anthony Nolan Supporters awards. Amongst the nominees in the category for Political Supporter of the year was our own Sal Brinton, Lib Dem Health and Social Care spokesperson in the House of Lords and former President of the Liberal Democrats.

The citation reads:

Baroness Sal Brinton

Sal has been a committed parliamentary advocate for Clinically Extremely Vulnerable people during the pandemic and has helped to raise the profile of Anthony Nolan with senior ministers and officials, enabling Anthony Nolan to take policy asks straight to government.

Congratulations to Sal on the shortlisting, and to Clive Betts MP on winning this category.


* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • William Francis
    The reduction in the bank levy is offset by the rise in corporation tax, however ensuring taxation on banks isn't higher than other types of enterprises is a wa...
  • Fiona
    Andrew, in this case it's less 'Project Fear' and more 'Project Reality'. After all, the only reason this came up was because Ian Blackford brought it up by...
  • Chris Moore
    In Spain, the provision of housing is much less destructive of countryside because the large majority of people live in flats. Construction goes upwards Town...
  • Jenny Barnes
    I'd like to see all councils owning and providing for sale suitable building plots with outline planning permission for anyone to build on. Seems to me that a...
  • Catherine Jane Crosland
    Sarah, thank you for this article. I have signed the petition. After reading the article, I tried to think of any examples of Chinese characters in children's...