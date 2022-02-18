Lib Dems force the Government to cancel the “Golden Visa” scheme

The “Golden Visa” scheme, technically known as Tier 1 investor visas, has been scrapped following pressure from the Liberal Democrats in the Lords.

The scheme offered residency to people, and their families, from overseas if they invested £2million in the UK.

The Liberal Democrats in the Lords had tabled an amendment to the Nationality and Borders Bill calling for the scheme to be stopped until a full review is published.

Yesterday the Home Secretary finally recognised that it was a complete can of worms, and scrapped the scheme, with immediate effect.

Layla Moran, who is our Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said:

The Conservatives have turned a blind eye to Russian interference in this country for years and had an open door policy to Kremlin cronies. Shockingly this Government still hasn’t published a report about the possible misuse of golden visas. Cancelling the scheme is long overdue, it shouldn’t have taken the threat of a defeat in Parliament to finally get this Government to act. They must publish this report immediately and take urgent steps to tackle the influence of Russian money including a public register of overseas property ownership.

The Government must immediately publish the long overdue report into those who currently hold and came here on these visas. It’s time to kick out associates of the Kremlin who have used golden visas to launder their dirty money, and reputations, in our country. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) February 17, 2022





But that is not the end of the story.

Layla has now written to the Home Secretary asking her to revoke “Golden visas” that have already been issued in certain circumstances. It seems 2581 of these visas have been granted to Russian citizens since 2008.

Layla Moran says: