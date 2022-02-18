Help tackle the housing crisis

Embed from Getty Images

England’s housing market is fundamentally unfair; it has left millions of people in insecure, unaffordable and low quality housing, whilst many others have seen their wealth increase dramatically. For many people, especially the young, the prospect of a secure home is a pipedream. The Federal Policy Committee’s working group on Homes and Planning wants your help to fix the English housing market and deliver the homes the country needs.

Although housing and planning is a devolved matter, we would welcome contributions from members outside of England about how their approach works and if there are any lessons we can learn from them.

There have been a wide range of estimates of how many homes England needs to build, ranging from 380,000 to around 200,000 a year. We believe that with a shortage of labour, skills, materials, available sites for development means that we should prioritise building social homes first and foremost – since the sector is currently struggling to build its current number of homes. These meet those in the greatest need, and can help bring down rents more generally.

We also want to ensure that homes are built to the highest standards. At the last election, we had robust and ambitious proposals for making homes fit for a carbon-neutral future, but we’d welcome any ideas you have to improve on those proposals.

As mentioned earlier, there are serious labour and skills shortages in the construction and development sector – with a rapidly ageing workforce and a draconian immigration policy, it is incredibly difficult to build any more homes than we currently do. We would welcome any ideas for getting new people into the sector and upskilling construction.

What we want to do with our housing policy is bring security to people, not to prescribe what type of housing they live in. We want renters to have stability and security of tenure as well as fair arrangements for landlords. We’d like to hear how we can do this, without

As liberals, we want the community to be part of decision making, but when it comes to housing developments local voices are often ignored. We want to give greater input to the community, possibly through greater use of Neighbourhood Plans, so that all voices can be heard.

New homes need the proper infrastructure to be in place, too often this is not the case or homes are massed where infrastructure is already good, leading to overcrowding. We want to hear how we can ensure infrastructure is funded properly and spread evenly throughout the country.

We also want to tackle the challenge of second homes. In many parts of the country, especially Cornwall, Devon, the Lake District and London, second homes are driving many communities to the wall. We want locally tailored solutions to this problem, and would welcome any thoughts you have on this.

There is also the question of land, a long running issue in liberal circles. We want to find ways of better capturing land value, and encouraging its use for productive activities, so we can get infrastructure and homes built affordably.

We’d also welcome any thoughts you might have on the planning system itself. We think there is a positive role to play for planning, but it’s often held back by poor resourcing and support. We don’t think the planning system needs a fundamental overhaul, but needs greater support in order to work the way it should.

You can find the consultation paper here. The deadline for responses is the 18th March.

We will also be hosting a consultation event at this year’s Spring Conference on Sunday the 13th March between 16.35 – 17.40, where we will discuss our proposals.

* Cllr Peter Thornton is a member of the Federal Policy Committee and Deputy Leader of Cumbria County Council and lead member for Finance. He is also a South Lakeland District Councillor.