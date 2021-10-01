Sarah Everard: How do we know if police are legit?

Labour MP Jess Phillips said today that she would have got into Police Officer Couzens’ car, just as Sarah Everard did. Phillips said “almost anybody would” and she is right. Most police officers are honest, dedicated public servants who deserve our trust. But the statements by the Met saying that if we feel scared we should ask “very searching questions” and then if we aren’t satisfied scream, run away, flag down vehicles are all missing the point. How should we know when to feel that something isn’t right with an arrest?

Warrant cards differ across the country, so there is no standard design to check for. Police officers can perform arrests when off duty if they feel it’s merited (they are just then classed as going on duty).The lack of uniform, or even what they were doing moments before they stopped you isn’t definitive.

The Met suggest that the citizen could ask the officer to get a police operator onto their radio to verify the warrant card number. This is laughably easy to fake. Who would be able to recognise a real police radio versus a replica one with a collaborator at the receiver? It would be like a scammer who had cold called you offering to let you speak to his manager to verify he was legitimate.

People need to know that they can independently verify whether an officer is real or not, and the easiest way to do this would be via 999 (or perhaps a new, dedicated phone line). When a lone officer approaches a citizen and announces their intention to arrest or question, the citizen should be encouraged to dial 999 and ask for verification of that officer’s name, warrant card number, description and current location. The officer should wait a reasonable distance away so that the citizen is not made vulnerable when looking in their bag or coat for their phone. The citizen should also be allowed to ask for the arrest to be paused until other uniformed officers arrive.

It’s not only women who would benefit from being able to verify the legitimacy of a police officer before agreeing to go with them. Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups are disproportionately targeted by police for stops. LGBT+ people may feel extremely vulnerable if they’re alone and feel their identity may be a factor in the interaction. Disabled people may not be physically able to run away if a situation is dangerous. Having the reassurance that “the system” knows you are being detained might not save you from harm and won’t stop a legitimate arrest – but at least you know you’re creating a record. A paper trail for your family and friends to follow if something went wrong.

And if the check says the officer is not genuine or doesn’t want you to call to verify who he is, at least you now know you are in danger. I know it’s not much, but it might give enough warning to save someone’s life.

* Miranda Roberts is the Former Chair of Federal People Development Committee 2017-2020.