The government is levelling down democracy: we must redouble our electoral reform efforts

The UK government’s Elections Bill and the repeal of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act are part of a clear strategy to entrench Conservative dominance and weaken our democratic foundations.



Rather than merely oppose calls for positive change – such as perpetual Conservative opposition to Proportional Representation and begrudgingly working within the framework of fixed-term parliaments – this government is on the offensive. We must push back against these regressive changes with our positive vision of a fairer, more inclusive and truly representative democracy.

The Fixed-term Parliaments Act isn’t perfect but fixing parliamentary term-lengths and election dates created an even playing field for elections. With fixed terms, all parties know when the next election will take place and can plan accordingly, while also allowing flexibility for early elections. The pre-coalition system gave an unfair advantage to the prime minister of the day. If presented with the opportunity, we must reverse this government’s decision to recreate that uneven playing field.

The government’s Elections Bill is the latest manifestation of the Conservatives’ regressive political reform agenda. The bill weakens the independence of the Electoral Commission and will introduce voter ID, which is set to marginalise voters through putting additional hurdles in the way of their democratic right. There would perhaps be a rational case for voter ID if there was genuine widespread electoral fraud but there simply isn’t, making the government’s plan extremely disproportionate.

And if you thought that wasn’t bad enough, the Bill also contains provisions, snuck in at the last minute, to replace the Supplementary Vote with First Past the Post for mayoral and PCC elections. The Supplementary Vote is flawed but it rightly gives single-seat representatives broader mandates than under FPTP. We have a government actively trying to weaken the link between voters and representatives. For a so-called representative democracy, that is truly unacceptable.

Liberal Democrats in parliament and across the country are working hard to oppose these illiberal changes to the face of our democracy. And crucially, we are also making the positive case for progressive democratic reforms.

Our party should continue to bang the drum loudest for electoral reform, pushing back against Conservative changes while promoting a better way of doing democracy. This should be spearheaded by our proposals for a fully representative House of Commons, as part of our package of reforms to rebuild liberal Britain.

Implementing PR (ideally STV) is the single most important electoral reform we can make. First Past the Post fails to represent voters across the UK. We must stand up for PR in the face of a government rolling back positive democratic reforms.

There are valuable lessons we can learn from the Alternative Vote referendum of 2011 for how we can play our cards in any future hung parliament to achieve this reform. Labour conference may not have backed PR due to union opposition but the party’s membership is overwhelmingly in favour. A future hung parliament where there is opportunity to cooperate with Labour may provide a route to real reform. A strong Liberal Democrat parliamentary presence can lead the way.

Proportional Representation isn’t a top priority for most people but an estimated 1 in 4 voters voted tactically in 2019, with many frustrated that politicians don’t listen to them. The problem is largely because we have a system where millions of votes are wasted. People voted Liberal Democrat in almost every seat across the country yet in only twelve are they directly represented by a Lib Dem voice in parliament. PR will ultimately strengthen the link between voters and representatives, ensuring that people are listened to.

When we next have the opportunity to shape our politics, we must tear down the government’s regressive reforms and build a better democracy. We must seize the opportunity to roll back the Elections Bill and reintroduce fixed-term parliaments, while moving forward with implementing Proportional Representation in conjunction with modernising Westminster and democratising our upper chamber.

That opportunity can come at the next election.

Let’s turn the tide in 2024 by removing illiberalism and upgrading our democracy.

* Richard Wood is a member of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and works in Westminster. He runs Upgrade Holyrood and often writes for Politics.co.uk on democracy issues. He is also currently standing for election to the Electoral Reform Society’s Council.