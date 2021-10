Wendy Chamberlain is the only female former Police Officer in Parliament. We are very lucky to have her. She gave a brilliant interview to Sky News yesterday about the murder of Sarah Everard and what the Police needs to do now to regain trust.

https://twitter.com/wendychambLD/status/1443996490532261891?s=20

She explained very well how the Police are getting it wrong and what they need to do to get it right.